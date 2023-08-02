Dr. Ann says reduce stress with fruits and vegetables

Looking for another way to reduce stress? Eating fruits and vegetables may be just what the doctor ordered.

Got stress?

Eat more fruits and veggies. In a first-of-its-kind evaluation, scientists found that produce has the power to mitigate feelings of stress.

The study included 8,640 adults, ages 33-53, and compared fruit and vegetable intake to four separate measures of stress: worry, tension, lack of joy and feelings of overload/pressure.

The results?

Higher produce intake was tied to lower stress levels in all measures except overload/pressure – the one measure related to external versus internal stressors.

So, yes, you can reduce stress with fruits and vegetables.

The sweet spot

The sweet spot to reduce stress with fruits and vegetables was 400-plus grams or about 5-plus servings a day. This easy-to-achieve daily dose of produce showed up to a 36% reduction in perceived stress.

I am heading right now to eat some blueberries, strawberries, watermelon and plums for my mid-afternoon snack.

Start reducing stress now by trying this recipe.

Serves 2-4 – This smoothie is filled with anti-inflammatory power and flavor.

Ingredients

1 cup frozen blueberries or mixed berries

1 banana

2 diced kiwis

8 ounces plain or vanilla low-fat yogurt with live cultures or plain kefir

2 tight handfuls baby, organic spinach

2 tablespoons hemp, chia or flax seed

A liberal splash of pomegranate juice

Directions

Blend until smooth.

Dr. Ann Kulze is founder and CEO of Just Wellness and has a knack for breaking down the science of healthy eating and living into simple and easily digestible messages. She has been featured on “Dr. Oz,” “Oprah and Friends,” WebMD and U.S. News & World Report. Alabama News Center is publishing advice from Dr. Ann.