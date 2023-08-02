New video invites the world to explore Alabama’s waterways

Alabama boasts “the longest and most experience-diverse river trail in America” in the Alabama Scenic River Trail (ASRT). It also is home to the longest and most challenging annual paddle race in the nation, the Great Alabama 650.

But not everyone has the gumption, or the wherewithal, to explore more than 6,500 miles of accessible waterways and trails across the state. So, the ASRT is providing a taste of Alabama’s remarkable waterways, and the expansive recreational experiences they offer, in a new short film, “The River State.”

“Through ‘The River State,’ we aim to invite all people to experience the thrill of paddling in our rivers and streams,” ASRT Executive Director Andrew Szymanski said in a news release about the just-released 12-minute video, available for viewing on the organization’s YouTube page.

“We want to raise awareness for natural resources and boost tourism on the thousands of miles of water waiting to be explored,” Szymanski said.

ASRT Board President Sam Howell noted that Alabama’s rivers are such an emblematic part of the state’s culture, you’ll even find them on the official state seal.

He said the new video “emphasizes the inherent beauty of our river systems” through striking images and testimonials. “We invite viewers to make the time to explore Alabama’s waters and foster a need to cherish and protect our natural wonders.”

The nonprofit Alabama Scenic River Trail was the brainchild of Anniston jeweler and devoted paddler Fred Couch. It held its inaugural event in 2008 and since then has grown into one of the state’s most active membership organizations advocating tourism, recreation and community development tied to Alabama’s extensive network of rivers and streams. ASRT’s website is a popular resource for local and visiting paddlers with trip-planning tips, lists of campsites and outfitters, and other valuable information.

The Cahaba River. (Hunter Nichols / Encyclopedia of Alabama) Fly fishing on the Tallapoosa River. (David Rainer / Outdoor Alabama)

Alabama Power is among the many partners of ASRT and has worked with the organization to provide portage routes around its reservoirs for paddlers, and volunteer support for the Great Alabama 650.

ASRT leaders said they hope the new video “will ignite a sense of adventure and respect for paddling opportunities across the state.”

Learn more about ASRT and its initiatives at alabamascenicrivertrail.com. To learn more about Alabama Power lakes and recreational assets, visit apcshorelines.com.