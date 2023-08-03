Alabama legislators recognized for their work passing key economic development incentives

Two Alabama legislators who played key roles in passing The Game Plan economic development legislation were recognized by the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) with the organization’s Legislator of the Year Award.

Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr. (R-Cullman) took home the award for the Alabama Senate while Rep. Danny Garrett (R-Trussville) took home the award for the Alabama House of Representatives.

The awards were presented at the governor’s luncheon at the EDAA 2023 Summer Conference.

EDAA’s Legislators of the Year talk about keeping Alabama growing from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

In addition to introducing key pieces of The Game Plan – a package of bills that renewed and enhanced expiring economic development incentives and created new ones – both legislators took additional steps to advocate for elements of the plan.

For instance, Gudger organized an informational session for all legislators to explain economic development incentives and dispel misinformation.

“I had heard some misgivings through the Legislature and rumblings in the State House and I wanted to make sure that the legislators really knew the facts. A lot of times you’re presented with not all of the information.”

Alabama Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield attended the session and answered questions.

Gudger, who chairs the Senate Economic Development Committee, said he “was blessed and honored to be able to carry for the governor” the transparency provisions of The Game Plan. “I think it’s important that any time you’re going to have public dollars given to industries, private industries, that are coming into Alabama for recruitment, the public needs to be able to see where those dollars are exactly spent and that we’re going to get a return on our investment. That’s exactly what the Transparency Act did.”

Sen. Garlan Gudger Jr., left, receives the EDAA Legislator of the Year Award from Dale Greer, director of the Cullman Economic Development Authority. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office) Rep. Danny Garrett, left, receives the EDAA Legislator of the Year Award from Birmingham Business Alliance CEO Steve Ammons. (Hal Yeager / Governor’s Office)

Garrett served on several key committees related to economic development and chairs the House Education Ways and Means Committee. He views his policy work with education and business as being linked to economic development, and he saw an opportunity to help craft an improved package of incentives tied to The Game Plan.

“Other states have noticed what we’ve done, and we’ve put forth a plan that other states are going to try to emulate,” Garrett said.

“This is the highest honor I think I could receive,” Garrett said of the EDAA award. “I really appreciate the recognition.”

Gudger said the award is the pinnacle of his five years serving in the Senate.

“When you get confirmation from your own peers and the local economic development, that really just means something special,” he said.