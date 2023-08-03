Can’t Miss Alabama: It’s a great weekend for art shows and musicals

‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

End the summer with the Red Mountain Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s and Tim Rice’s classic “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” with performances through Sunday, Aug. 13. The biblical story of Joseph comes to vivid life with musical styles spanning country-western to bubblegum pop to rock’n’roll. When Joseph’s jealous older brothers sell him into slavery, his vivid prophetic dreams guide him in and out of trouble until he ends up second in command to the Pharaoh. Show times are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show is recommended for all ages. Red Mountain Theatre is at 1600 Third Ave. South in Birmingham.

Red Mountain Theatre will be closing its successful season with "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," the Broadway classic by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, on Aug. 13. (contributed)

‘Art on the Rocks’

Enjoy an electric mix of art, music and performances throughout the Birmingham Museum of Art’s galleries, sculpture garden and outdoor terraces Friday, Aug. 4, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Among the highlights: internationally acclaimed artist Amy Pleasant will give guests the opportunity to help her complete an indoor mural commission for the exhibition series “Wall to Wall.” Later in the evening, featured musical guest Durand Bernarr will take the stage for a live performance. Before launching his successful career as a singer and songwriter, Bernarr provided background vocals for Erykah Badu and featured vocals for artists such as Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada and The Internet. Grab a cocktail in the café, sculpture pit or parking lot. For ticket information and the complete schedule, click here.

‘Wake Up and Smell the Coffee’

This art and music happening put on by the Prattauga Art Guild in Prattville features singer and songwriter Justin Turberville. The event takes place Sunday, Aug. 6, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Turberville will perform original songs and talk about his music and inspiration for writing. Local and regional guild members will have art on display. There will be a coffee corner, pastries and music to enjoy while browsing the artwork. Gift items will also be available for purchase. To learn more, call 334-595-0851.

Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure

Whether you like to ride, slide or see a show, there are more than two dozen attractions for the entire family at Alabama Adventure and Splash Adventure. Water park attractions include Cocoa Island, Kahuna Wave Pool, Free Fall, Aqua Maze, Salamander Bay, Splash Island, Twister, UpSurge!, Warrior Lazy River and Neptune’s Plunge. Amusement park attractions include Rampage, Drop Zone, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, Jump Around, Galleon, Centi-Speed, Yo-Yo and Tilt-a-Whirl. Visit the website for upcoming water and amusement park rides. The park is at 4599 Splash Adventure Parkway in Bessemer.

‘Disney on Ice’ tickets for sale

The show takes families on a journey through timeless tales Oct. 19-22 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. See your favorite characters come to life through figure-skating, eye-catching costumes, stunning set designs, innovative lighting, thrilling special effects and high-flying jumps. Showtimes are Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. Follow the show on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.

‘Cabaret’

It’s the final weekend to see one of the most famous American musicals of all time. “Cabaret” will take you to 1929 Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age. The groundbreaking show, presented by the Alabama Shakespeare Festival in Montgomery, focuses on the nightlife at the seedy underground Kit Kat Club and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw and the English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Based on the writings of Christopher Isherwood and a winner of Tony Awards, “Cabaret” offers audiences a transformative theatrical experience. Purchase tickets for the musical, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 6.

Helen Keller Art Show

The exhibit at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur is a traveling juried art show that displays artwork created by students throughout the state who have visual impairments, blindness and/or deaf-blindness. Children who partake in the show will use various media to create their works. The arts are included in the students’ academic curriculum in areas such as the development of communication skills utilizing visual and tactical abilities, math, science, reading and leisure activities. This year’s exhibit will feature 37 pieces of art that can be purchased for a donation starting at $100. Admission is free through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The Helen Keller Art Show will be on exhibition through Sept. 5 at the Alabama Center for the Arts in Decatur. (contributed)

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons battle the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Regions Field in Birmingham through Sunday, Aug. 6. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions, giveaways and ticket information. Regions Field is a cashless facility.

Smoke in the Outfield Barbecue Festival

“Smoke in the Outfield” will have its inaugural barbecue festival at Toyota Field in Madison, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Aug. 4-5. The festival will bring together amateur cook teams from across the region with competitions taking place in categories including chicken, ribs and pork. The event kicks off with the VIP opening night celebration Friday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m. Free entertainment includes a live band, face painting, balloon animals, outdoor games and a mechanical bull. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including pulled pork, beef brisket, smoked turkey and specialty drinks. On Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 5 p.m., the festival will have live entertainment, games on the concourse, vendors and barbecue stations where guests can sample and purchase food. Visit the website for the latest updates.