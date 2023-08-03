Try these beach hacks to make snacking by the surf a breeze
If you’re trying to squeeze in one last trip to Alabama beaches before the new school year starts, you probably want to make things as easy as possible.
Earlier this year, Alabama News Center’s Instagram partnered with Nicole McLaughlin – whose Instagram tips at @nicolemcmom have been a godsend for many – to share some of her favorite hacks for going to the beach.
In case you missed them, here is the Instagram reel:
View this post on Instagram