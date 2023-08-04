This roasted chicken is on the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

If you’re a Mexican restaurant and you put “chicken” in your name, your chicken better be pretty special.

Discerning diners agree: The chicken at El Sol King Pollo (The Sun King Chicken) in Albertville is special. While the menu is full of authentic Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos, tortas and more, many bypass those mainstays for the Roasted Chicken.

Nelva Halum, who owns El Sol King Pollo with her husband, said the previous proprietor had the chicken on the menu. They tweaked the recipe and it remains one of the most popular items.

It’s so special, it has earned a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.