Recipe: Spicy Grilled BBQ Pork Chops

Lately, we’ve been embracing “no oven summer” by spending more time grilling and enjoying time outdoors. During these hot summer months in Alabama, the last thing I want to do is turn on my oven. While I normally reach for chicken or salmon, pork chops have been making a frequent appearance at our cookouts. I love that it’s delicious, affordable and a good source of protein.

Choosing the right cut

There are so many different cuts of pork to choose from. The most familiar cuts for grilling are chops, loin roasts, tenderloin, ribs and shoulder.

Whether you’re in the mood for a lean cut or something a bit more indulgent, there’s a cut of pork for every appetite and any recipe. For this recipe, I went with center cut pork chops.

How to prep your pork

The right marinade or dry rub will bring out the best flavors. I wanted my pork chops to have traditional, smoky barbecue flavors with a hint of fresh citrus.

To achieve this flavor profile, I combined barbecue sauce, garlic, fresh lemon juice, oil and spices in a large bowl. I let my pork chops sit in the mixture for a few hours to allow those flavors to soak in.

These Spicy Grilled BBQ Pork Chops turned out perfectly. They were tender, juicy and extremely flavorful. The fresh lemon juice paired perfectly with the smoky barbecue flavors. Marinating these pork chops made every bite taste incredible. They were such a huge hit with my family that we barely had any leftovers. And speaking of leftovers …

The great thing about this recipe is that you can incorporate any leftover pork chops into a few healthy meals throughout the week. You can make pork sandwiches served on whole wheat buns, pork fried quinoa or a barbecue pineapple summer salad. The possibilities are endless. Happy grilling.

Spicy Grilled BBQ Pork Chops

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 8

Ingredients

8 bone-in center cut pork chops, about 6 ounces each

½ cup barbecue sauce

¼ cup oil

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried thyme

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together barbecue sauce, oil, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, thyme, cayenne pepper and salt. Place the pork chops in the bowl and marinate for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. Preheat grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat. Place the marinated pork chops on the grill and allow them to cook for about 3 minutes per side, then reduce heat to medium-low and cook until the thickest part of the pork chop reaches between 145 degrees (medium-rare) and 160 degrees (well done). Let pork chops rest for 3 minutes before serving. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.