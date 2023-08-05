Scott Martin: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama over the weekend

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE WEEKEND: We’re starting off with some dense fog and clouds in the state this morning, but those will dissipate. However, we’ll have a shortwave that may develop into a mesoscale convective system this afternoon, moving into Alabama and bringing rain and storms, some of which may be strong to severe. Much of north and central Alabama are under a marginal risk for severe storms through the day for the risk of damaging straight-line winds. Highs will be in the 90s, with the western and southwestern parts of the state under a heat advisory.

A more zonal flow takes over the weather pattern on Sunday that will keep us hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms can be expected, but a boundary may move in that could increase the convection during that time. The northern half of the state is under a marginal risk, while the very extreme north and northeastern parts of Alabama are under a slight risk. Again, damaging straight-line winds will be the threat. Highs will be in the 90s.

THE WORK WEEK: A good portion of northern Alabama is under a slight risk of severe weather for Monday as a cold front will begin to move into the state, later stalling out over central Alabama. Most of the rest of Alabama is under a marginal risk, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Instability will already be high with the high heat and humidity, but with wind shear and steeper mid-level lapse rates mixed in, there is a chance for stronger to severe storms. Highs will be in the 90s.

With the cold front stalled over Alabama on Tuesday, a few disturbances are expected to move across the northern parts of the state. More scattered showers and storms are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening. While there is no defined severe risk, we’ll have to watch for a few stronger storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the mid 90s.

Another impulse is set to move across northern Alabama on Wednesday with rain and storms likely, while scattered showers and storms will be possible for central Alabama. Once again, strong storms will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

Again on Thursday, another wave will move across the northern parts of the state, and scattered showers and storms will be possible for central Alabama. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the mid 90s.

On Friday, rain and storms will be possible across all of central Alabama, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: The tropics are all extremely quiet as we have hit the peak of hurricane season. No tropical cyclones are expected to develop during the next seven days.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.