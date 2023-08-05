University of Alabama athlete to be face of national ‘Cracker Jill’ campaign

University of Alabama Adapted Athletics wheelchair basketball player Lindsey Zurbrugg has one more accolade to add to her collection of national championship trophies and world championship medals. She was recently selected to represent the Cracker Jack brand as its national “Cracker Jill.”

Cracker Jack set out on a mission this past spring to spotlight female athletes who are changing the face of the game. Hundreds of young women and girls shared their #IAmCrackerJill stories showcasing tenacity and leadership in sports for the opportunity to receive $5,000 to support their sports endeavors.

Zurbrugg’s likeness will be featured on Cracker Jill packaging.

“It is a tremendous honor to see myself on the packaging of such an iconic sports snack brand like Cracker Jack,” said Zurbrugg. “My goal as their first athlete on the pack is to continue bringing attention to wheelchair basketball and hopefully inspire another young girl like me to never give up on her sports dreams.”

Zurbrugg, a graduate student from Portland, Oregon, studying human nutrition, was selected as the top finalist by a panel of judges that included representatives from Cracker Jack and the Women’s Sports Foundation, along with program ambassadors, international soccer star Mallory Swanson and 29-time paralympic medalist and professional swimmer Jessica Long.

Zurbrugg will be the first athlete to ever appear on Cracker Jack packaging and her inspirational story will be shared on special edition Cracker Jill packaging on store shelves and at baseball stadiums next year.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.