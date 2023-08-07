10 indoor activities for families in Alabama as summer ticks away

It’s the final days of summer vacation for many kids in Alabama, but there’s still time to enjoy some family fun before the school bell rings.

Here are some ideas to keep the summertime fun alive while keeping the family out of the broiling sun and the humidity. Plus, these ideas are totally available even during the odd stormy day.

Explore these 10, indoor educational and active spots across the state that will keep the whole family entertained. (PS: These ideas are good for any season.)

1. Escapology in Montgomery will test the whole family’s critical thinking skills once you’re locked in a room, trying to escape using clues!

2. Dive deep into the history of the Gulf Coast, marine life and more at GulfQuest Museum in Mobile.

3. Surge Fun in Opelika allows your kids to have tons of indoor fun for hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surge Adventure Parks (@surgefun)



4. Have out-of-this-world fun at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U.S. Space & Rocket Center (@rocketcenterusa)



5. Children’s Hands-On Museum of Tuscaloosa is a place where children can “explore, create and discover.”

6. Enjoy summer activities at the pool even during gloomy weather at Owa’s Tropic Falls indoor water park.

7. Hanger 38 in Dothan lets the good times roll through bowling, arcade games and good food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hangar 38 – Dothan (@thehangar38_dothan)



8. Imagination Place in Gadsden, for children ages 2-10, is a place where they can play and learn.

9. Do your kids love to climb and explore? Birmingham Boulders lets people defy gravity at their indoor rock climbing park.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Birmingham Boulders (@bhamboulders)



10. For the music loving family, tour a famous Alabama spot, the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, where hundreds of musicians have recorded their work.