James Spann: More strong to severe storms likely today in Alabama

ANOTHER ACTIVE DAY AHEAD: Alabama is rain-free at sunrise, but another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely later today and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has defined an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for much of northeast Alabama, for Birmingham and points north and east. A slight risk (level 2) extends down to Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Eufaula, and a marginal risk (level 1) covers much of the rest of south Alabama.

Like recent days, the main issue is damaging straight-line winds. The core risk of severe thunderstorms will come from roughly noon to 9 p.m. We encourage you to pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings since a number of them will likely be needed. Temperatures will likely reach the low to mid 90s before the storms arrive.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Heat levels will drop in the wake of a surface front; temperatures will likely remain below 90 degrees over the northern half of the state. Showers and storms will be around, and the SPC has defined level 1-2 risks for parts of the state both days. Most but not all of the showers and storms will come in the noon to midnight window. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days is 55-65%.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: For now, it looks like some typical August weather for the state, with a mix of sun and clouds daily along with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be right at seasonal averages, in the low 90s.

We see no reason for any major changes next week. Days will be partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm possible in spots and highs generally in the low 90s. TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains amazingly quiet for August, and tropical storm formation is not expected for the next seven days.

SUNDAY: Hundreds of trees were blown down across Alabama Sunday by severe thunderstorms with strong winds. At one point more than 70,000 people had no power; that number was down to around 4,000 at sunrise this morning. Wind damage was reported in at least two dozen counties, mostly over the northern half of the state.

ON THIS DATE IN 1924: A tornado causing estimated F4 damage moved southeast from south of Osseo, Wisconsin, to Black River Falls, Wisconsin. A home was leveled and a boy was killed running to the storm cellar near the start of the path. Two people died as farm homes were swept away near the northeast edge of Black River Falls.

ON THIS DATE IN 1940: A hurricane moved ashore near Sabine Pass, Texas, with winds of 100 mph. Nineteen official weather stations in both Texas and Louisiana recorded record-level 24-hour rainfall totals for August as a result of the slow-moving hurricane. Property, livestock and crops – especially cotton, corn and pecan crops – were heavily damaged. Entire ecosystems were altered by the rainfall.

ON THIS DATE IN 1980: Hurricane Allen bottomed out at 899 millibars (26.55 inches of mercury) while moving through the Yucatan Channel in the southeastern part of the Gulf of Mexico. Allen was the second-lowest pressure ever recorded in the Western Hemisphere up to that time. Allen’s winds at the time were sustained at 190 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.