People of Alabama: David Smith of Birmingham

“You can’t take a day for granted. We know we all make mistakes, but you have to learn from it. We can’t allow ourselves to repeat the same mistakes because time waits for nobody. You see how fast time goes? This world will pass you by if you’re not on your p’s and q’s with everything. Finances. Relationships. You have to cherish every moment like it’s the last. You look back over your life and you look at certain things and you think about what you could have done different, but when you apply that for tomorrow, you see change in your life and that’s where I am at this point in my life. Becoming a better individual, you gotta seize every day like it’s your last when it comes to opportunities.” – David Smith of Birmingham

Smith works in the healthcare field and is the owner of Smith Notary.

He has three kids and wants them all to know one thing.

“Always know to be themselves. Learn you and be the best you that you can be. That’s the most important. Once you learn yourself, that’s when your life begins and as long as you stay true to yourself, you’ll always do well.”

