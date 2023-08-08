Birmingham, Alabama, proves to be Magic City for NABJ convention

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) 2023 Convention and Career Fair by all accounts was a roaring success.

Held in Birmingham for the first time, last week’s convention brought 3,644 registered attendees to Birmingham – the second most to attend an NABJ convention in the organization’s history. (Only the 2019 convention in Miami had higher attendance.)

Those attendees were treated to more than 200 sessions conducted by nationally known journalists, speakers, experts and academics. Additionally, a career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media Group, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others.

Two Birmingham-based journalists, AL.com’s award-winning columnist Roy Johnson and The Birmingham Times founder Jesse Lewis, were inducted into the NABJ Hall of Fame.

During an Alabama Power-sponsored event honoring Johnson and Lewis, Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked the city of Birmingham for welcoming NABJ with a healthy dose of Southern hospitality, and he thanked Johnson and Lewis for telling Birmingham’s story and for serving as inspiration to young journalists.

WVTM 13 News anchor Carla Wade, president of NABJ’s Birmingham chapter, expressed her elation in a letter to BABJ members.

“NABJ in Birmingham turned out to be be a bigger success than anyone (except BABJ) expected. I have heard nothing but positive feedback on the convention and our Still Making Magic scholarship event,” Wade wrote. “Our chapter shined, and it shined because of the vision of its past leadership and because of its present membership, which was never content to do the bare minimum, instead striving to go the extra step to present BABJ and by extension Birmingham in the best way possible. I am extremely proud of this chapter and this convention.”