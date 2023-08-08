Birmingham, Alabama, proves to be Magic City for NABJ convention

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) 2023 Convention and Career Fair by all accounts was a roaring success.
Held in Birmingham for the first time, last week’s convention brought 3,644 registered attendees to Birmingham – the second most to attend an NABJ convention in the organization’s history. (Only the 2019 convention in Miami had higher attendance.)
Those attendees were treated to more than 200 sessions conducted by nationally known journalists, speakers, experts and academics. Additionally, a career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media Group, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others.
Two Birmingham-based journalists, AL.com’s award-winning columnist Roy Johnson and The Birmingham Times founder Jesse Lewis, were inducted into the NABJ Hall of Fame.
During an Alabama Power-sponsored event honoring Johnson and Lewis, Mayor Randall Woodfin thanked the city of Birmingham for welcoming NABJ with a healthy dose of Southern hospitality, and he thanked Johnson and Lewis for telling Birmingham’s story and for serving as inspiration to young journalists.
WVTM 13 News anchor Carla Wade, president of NABJ’s Birmingham chapter, expressed her elation in a letter to BABJ members.
“NABJ in Birmingham turned out to be be a bigger success than anyone (except BABJ) expected. I have heard nothing but positive feedback on the convention and our Still Making Magic scholarship event,” Wade wrote. “Our chapter shined, and it shined because of the vision of its past leadership and because of its present membership, which was never content to do the bare minimum, instead striving to go the extra step to present BABJ and by extension Birmingham in the best way possible. I am extremely proud of this chapter and this convention.”
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin with Jesse Lewis, founder of The Birmingham Times and 2023 inductee into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame at Alabama Power’s event titled Through Our Lens: A Celebration of Black Storytellers. (Alabama News Center)
Birmingham Association of Black Journalists honors Birmingham Times founder Jesse Lewis during an event at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (Alabama News Center)
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, 2023 NABJ Hall of Fame inductee Roy Johnson and Birmingham Times Managing Editor Barnett Wright.
A career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others. (Alabama News Center)
A career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others. (Alabama News Center)
Birmingham native and comedian Roy Wood Jr. participated in several NABJ convention events, including hosting the Birmingham chapter’s “Still Making Magic” event at the Birmingham Museum of Art. (Alabama News Center)
Birmingham native and comedian Roy Wood Jr. interacts with attendees of the NABJ convention before sitting on a panel with hosts of The Grio, a media outlet for Black news and entertainment. (Alabama News Center)
This year’s NABJ Convention in Birmingham had the second-most registerd attendees in the organization’s history. (Alabama News Center)
This year’s NABJ Convention in Birmingham had the second-most registerd attendees in the organization’s history. (Alabama News Center)
A career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others. (Alabama News Center)
Fox 6 News traffic anchor Toi Thornton and WVTM 13 news anchor Guy Rawlings at the NABJ Career Fair. (Alabama News Center)
A career fair that ran in conjunction with the convention gave young professionals access to job opportunities with major media outlets like CNN, FOX, Scripps, Associated Press, Gray Media, ESPN, ABC and dozens of others. (Alabama News Center)
Mayor Randall Woodfin at an Alabama Power-sponsored event celebrating storytellers during the NABJ 2023 Convention in Birmingham. Standing by is Myla Calhoun, vice president of Alabama Power’s Birmingham Division. (Alabama News Center)
This year’s NABJ Convention in Birmingham had the second-most registerd attendees in the organization’s history. (Alabama News Center)
This year’s NABJ Convention in Birmingham had the second-most registerd attendees in the organization’s history. (Alabama News Center)