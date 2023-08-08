James Spann: Active summer thunderstorm pattern continues for Alabama

THIS AFTERNOON: While north Alabama is enjoying rain-cooled air with temperatures in the 70s, severe thunderstorms are moving through the southeast corner of the state with strong winds. Multiple counties there are under severe thunderstorm warnings; all of the storms should be in Georgia by 4 p.m. Most of the state will be dry tonight with lows in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Another active day of thunderstorms is expected — not raining all day, not raining everywhere, but where storms do develop, they will pack a punch. The far northwest corner of the state has been placed in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms. We have a slight risk (level 2) down to Winfield, Cullman and Collinsville. A marginal risk (level 1) covers most of the rest of the state (central and south Alabama). REST OF THE WEEK: A northwest flow pattern will persist across the state, with some risk of showers and strong storms Thursday and Friday. The higher coverage will be over the northern half of Alabama, and most of the storms (but not all) will come in the noon-to-midnight window. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

THE WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK: It looks like some pretty classic summer weather for Alabama with partly sunny, hot, humid days and some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms daily, most active during the afternoons and evenings. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s; the most intense heat remains to the west. TROPICS: Again today, the Atlantic basin is as calm as it ever gets in August. Tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next seven days. A lot of dry air and subsidence (sinking air) is in place.

LIGHTNING DEATH: One person was killed by lightning Monday in Alabama; this happened in Florence. Police identified the victim as a 28-year-old man on Kendall Drive in the Florence Industrial Park.

ON THIS DATE IN 2007: A tornado bounced across Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, ripping off roofs and damaging dozens of buildings. The EF-2 twister hopscotched through Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge and Sunset Park neighborhoods around 6:30 a.m.

