MLB at Rickwood: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues only adds to status of nation’s oldest professional ballpark in Birmingham, Alabama

The summer storm that passed over America’s oldest baseball park late on the afternoon of August 3 was impressive. There was rolling thunder, dramatic bolts of lightning, and windblown sheets of rain that, when the worst of it had passed, left large sections of Rickwood Field‘s grass standing in ankle-deep water. That included the area around a stage that had been set up in shallow left field for an announcement from Major League Baseball (MLB) about the historic big-league game to be played at Rickwood in 2024.

Among the dozens of people gathered for the announcement — unveiling the name and logo of MLB at Rickwood: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues, the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants that will be played in Birmingham on June 20 of next year — the burst of Alabama weather was enough to bring to mind a remark from one of baseball’s enduring wits, the great pitcher Satchel Paige.

“You win a few, you lose a few,” Paige counseled. “Some get rained out.”

There would be no rainout on this day. The stage in soggy left field remained unused as MLB staff redirected the crowd to the airy covered concourse on the first base side of the ballpark. Harold Reynolds, the former Gold Glove award-winning second baseman and current Emmy-winning baseball analyst for MLB Network, emceed the announcement ceremony.

Joining Reynolds were Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, MLB senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, and Gerald Watkins, chairman and executive director of the nonprofit Friends of Rickwood Field.

Reynolds began by pointing out that the date, August 3, was the anniversary of Paige’s first appearance as a starting Major League pitcher, in 1948. The coincidence was fitting, he said, because prior to signing his first contract in the newly integrated major leagues at age 42, Paige’s long and storied career had taken place in the Negro Leagues. Starting in 1927, the young Paige spent his first four professional seasons with the Birmingham Black Barons, playing regularly at Rickwood Field.

“The history at Rickwood is unmatched,” Reynolds declared. Of the 342 current members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame (including Paige), 107 played or managed at least once at Rickwood — more than any other park in the history of baseball. Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth, Ty Cobb, Jackie Robinson, Josh Gibson, and Reggie Jackson are a few among scores of all-time greats who have appeared at Rickwood since it opened in 1910.

Also high on that list is Willie Mays, who got his professional start in 1948 as a 17-year-old outfielder for his hometown Black Barons. Three seasons later, he would be a national sensation, a major league rookie leading the New York Giants to the World Series.

Today, a half-century after his retirement from baseball, Mays is still considered by many to be the game’s greatest all-around player.

Reynolds read a message from the 92-year-old Mays, whom he described as “a special man.” Mays said he is “very happy” about MLB at Rickwood and that he has “wonderful memories of playing there when I was only a kid.” He’s also pleased that the game will provide a special opportunity to “remember guys who played in the Negro Leagues but didn’t get to play in the majors.”

Taking that opportunity was an important reason Rickwood was selected for the June 2024 game, according to MLB executive Hill. Adding to the event’s historical resonance, MLB at Rickwood will be the first time a regular-season major league game is played in a former Negro Leagues ballpark.

“To think about what has happened on this field and within these walls is humbling,” Hill said. “The moment you walk into Rickwood, you feel the authenticity. This game will be a celebration of that.”

Woodfin called the Black Barons “literal game changers” in the history of Birmingham and baseball. That connection makes MLB at Rickwood especially meaningful to the city, the mayor said.

“The Black Barons were so much more than entertainment,” said Woodfin. “They were a source of empowerment, exemplifying what this game at Rickwood represents: progress, power and pride.”

Beginning in late October, parts of Rickwood will be updated or altered to meet current MLB standards for playing and safety. Dugouts will be enlarged. Home plate will be repositioned 10 feet closer to the low brick wall that divides the playing field from foul territory, resulting in slight changes to the field’s dimensions. New backstop netting and new foul poles will be installed, along with temporary lighting to facilitate the MLB Network’s live television coverage of the game. The Alabama Power Foundation is among those supporting upgrades at the ballpark ahead of the MLB game.

None of the changes will alter the historic character of Rickwood. That’s important to Gerald Watkins and the Friends of Rickwood Field, which has managed the restoration, preservation, and promotion of the city-owned ballpark and grounds since 1992. Interest in Rickwood has been steady over the years, including from film companies that continue to bring a stream of baseball-related projects to Birmingham.

That kind of attention is driven by Rickwood’s historic authenticity and its deep connection to the Negro Leagues. They are the same things that brought MLB and Rickwood together, Watkins said — and why MLB at Rickwood will make June 20, 2024, what he called “the second-greatest day in the history of Rickwood Field.”

“The greatest was the day it opened in 1910,” Watkins explained. “But there’s so many great memories at Rickwood. And our next great memory is less than a year away.”