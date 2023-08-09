James Spann: Strong storms moving through northwest Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ACTIVE NIGHT FOR NORTH ALABAMA: A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for roughly the northern quarter of Alabama through 8 p.m. A line of severe storms is moving through the Shoals as I write this around 2:45 p.m., and as the storms continue moving through the Tennessee Valley, they will be capable of producing strong, damaging winds.

We also note a few widely scattered storms over south Alabama at midafternoon in the hot, unstable air.

The initial batch of storms over the Tennessee Valley will move east of the state this evening, but high-resolution models show another round of storms late tonight into early Thursday capable of producing hail and strong winds as well. The Storm Prediction Center maintains an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms north of a line from Hamilton to Cullman to Scottsboro tonight. There is a slight risk (level 2) down to Tuscaloosa, Calera and Wedowee, and the rest of central and much of south Alabama is in a marginal risk (level 1). Be sure and pay attention to severe thunderstorm warnings as they are issued tonight.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: A few showers and storms will be around Thursday, even during the morning. But it won’t rain all day, and not everyone will see a storm. The high will be in the low 90s for most communities across the northern half of the state, with mid 90s for south Alabama.

We expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday through the weekend with the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms, most active during the afternoons and evenings. The chance of any one spot getting wet daily is 45-55%, and highs will be between 92 and 96 degrees for most communities.

NEXT WEEK: Some global models are hinting at drier air entering Alabama by Tuesday, suggesting drier days, slightly lower humidity levels and cooler nights through midweek. But this doesn’t happen that often in August here, so we will believe it when we see it. Highs will remain mostly in the low to mid 90s. TROPICS: Very calm conditions persist across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: The temperature at Birmingham reached 104 degrees as a blistering heat wave continued. Temperatures exceeded 100 degrees for five consecutive days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F3 tornado hit Cincinnati, killing four people and causing $15 million property damage. The tornado moved in a southeasterly direction at 40 to 50 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.