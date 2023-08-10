Alabama Power Foundation annual report celebrates moving ‘All Forward’

The Alabama Power Foundation today unveiled its annual report for 2022, highlighting its work, in close partnership with local nonprofits, to help improve the lives of Alabamians.

This year’s report, titled, “All Forward,” spotlights work helping to advance education, health and wellness, economic opportunity, equity and inclusion, and other important initiatives across Alabama.

“It’s about making positive change for our state. It’s what our nonprofit partners are doing all across Alabama, in communities large and small,” Foundation President Staci Brown Brooks said in a letter included in this year’s annual report.

For more than 30 years, the Alabama Power Foundation has worked to improve quality of life in Alabama for individuals and families. The foundation focuses its effort in five key areas: education, civic and community development, arts and cultural enrichment, health and human services, and environmental stewardship. Support is provided through grant programs, impact investments and other initiatives with an emphasis on helping lift underserved communities across the state.

The Alabama Power Foundation is committed to closing gaps of inequity. In partnership with Southern Company, its charitable foundation and the foundations of its operating companies, the Alabama Power Foundation is committed to advancing racial equity and social justice through the Moving to Equity initiative – investing in educational equity, criminal justice equity, economic empowerment and energy empowerment though giving, volunteerism and community service.

Along with providing details about the Alabama Power Foundation’s activities in 2022, the digital report showcases the achievements of four nonprofits supported by the foundation. They are:

Students in Blount County Schools have benefited from grants from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)

The Blount County Education Foundation, devoted to nurturing and promoting excellence in Blount County Schools by providing classroom grants, support for “STEAM” (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) labs, and conducting summer camps that are helping reduce learning loss among students during the long school breaks, among other programs.

Edmundite Missions serves young people, families and seniors in Selma and West Alabama, with support from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)

Edmundite Missions, based in Selma, which provides a host of programs helping children, teens, seniors and families, from multiple facilities. Services range from food and meal distribution to crisis intervention, workforce development, health and wellness screenings and summer enrichment programs for youth.

Innovation Portal in Mobile is nurturing diverse entrepreneurs and helping students sharpen their career goals, with support from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)

Innovation Portal in Mobile, which supports diverse entrepreneurs with a co-working space and a variety of services so they can grow their businesses. The organization is also helping local high school students learn the concepts of entrepreneurship to help them succeed, no matter what career paths they choose.

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham has dramatically expanded its services to the community, with support from the Alabama Power Foundation. (contributed)

The YMCA of Greater Birmingham, which has expanded services far beyond its traditional sports programs and summer camps to address issues such as civics education for youth, food insecurity and health inequities in the community.

The Alabama Power Foundation’s annual report also provides updates about the Alabama Business Charitable Trust Fund (ABC Trust). Created by Alabama Power in 1992, the ABC Trust works closely with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, community action agencies and other nonprofits to help support the energy needs of Alabama families in 60 counties across central and south Alabama. In recent years the trust, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022, has expanded its programs to provide rental and other types of emergency assistance to families and to nonprofits supporting critical needs. The trust also provides weatherization grants to families, and also to nonprofits, helping the agencies reduce their energy costs; those resources can then be reallocated by the nonprofits to support clients.

To view the annual report and learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation, visit powerofgood.com.