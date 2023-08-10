Can’t Miss Alabama: Start up the weekend with entertainment around the state

City of Huntsville events

Check out what’s happening this weekend in what is now Alabama’s largest city:

City Lights & Stars: Bring your chairs and blankets for an evening with Kaleidoscope at Burritt on the Mountain. The classic rock band will perform songs by groups like Chicago, Blood Sweat and Tears, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Eric Clapton and others. Food trucks will be on site and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Online ticket sales end Friday at 4 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the Bendickson Family Pavilion. The venue is at 3101 Burritt Drive.

North Huntsville Food Truck Mania: Looking for some good food? Every second Friday through October from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy food trucks, vendors, tents, trailers and entertainment. For more information, call 256-651-0634. Admission is free. The location is 2609 Jordan Lane.

Shakespeare in the Garden: The 90-minute version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is about love, fairies and a donkey. Light snacks and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. Feel free to pack your own picnic. Guests are not permitted to bring alcohol into the garden. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Get tickets for the Friday event here. The Huntsville Botanical Garden is at 4747 Bob Wallace Ave. SW.

Rocket City Trash Pandas: The Rocket City Trash Pandas will battle the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field through Sunday, Aug. 13. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotion, giveaways and ticket information. Toyota Field is a cashless venue.

OWA events in Foley

Enjoy adult and kids’ entertainment Aug. 11-13:

Aug. 11-12: Fooz Fighters. Enjoy two electrifying days of the greatest hits of the Foo Fighters.

Aug. 11-12: Toys Under Twenty. Dedicated storytellers transport young hearts on whimsical journeys through captivating tales, where characters spring to life and dreams take flight.

Aug. 12: End of Summer Bash. Have a fun day with kids’ activities, yard games, inflatables, school supply drive and hip-hop dancers.

Aug. 12: Brandon Styles Variety Show. This year-round show is every Tuesday and Saturday featuring family-friendly impressions, comedy and magic.

Aug. 13: An Evening with Larry Gatlin. The country singer, songwriter and musician will perform. Gatlin also will share anecdotes, memories and personal stories, providing insight into his career and the inspirations behind his songs.

For more information about weekend events or ongoing entertainment at OWA, visit the website.

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will face the Sacramento Republic FC at Protective Stadium Saturday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Woodlawn Street Market

Featuring more than 60 Birmingham artisans and creators, the Woodlawn Street Market will showcase diverse products including art, jewelry, clothing and freshly baked goods at its last night market of the season on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can also look forward to the 50th anniversary celebration of hip-hop with a live dance battle by MadSkillz. Click here for the complete vendors list and the remaining market dates for this year. The festivities take place along 55th Place between First Avenue North and First Avenue South.

Renew Our Rivers

Volunteers will kick off the Renew Our Rivers (ROR) first fall cleanup along Valley Creek in Jefferson County, Saturday, Aug. 12:

Brighton cleanup

Contact: 205-428-9547.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Brighton Fire Department, 1255 Woodward St.

Fairfield cleanup

Contact: 205-788-2492.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Fairfield City Hall, 4701 Gary Ave.

Midfield cleanup

Contact: 205-923-7578.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Location: Vacant lot, 545 B.Y. Williams Sr. Drive.

Hueytown cleanup

Contact: 205-491-7010.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Hueytown High School, 4881 15th Street Road.

Pleasant Grove cleanup

Contact: 205-744-1728.

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Pleasant Grove Community Center, 501 Park Road.

Cleanup supplies will be provided. ROR is a national-award-winning campaign originated by Alabama Power in 2000 that has grown into community cleanups on rivers, lakes and creeks across four Southeastern states. Since its start, thousands of volunteers have removed more than 16 million pounds of trash and debris from waterways. Dates are subject to change. For the complete ROR schedule, visit apcshorelines.com.

Red Mountain Entertainment

Upcoming live concerts include:

Aug. 11 – Sister Hazel with Southerland, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

Aug. 15 – Snoop Dogg with Wiz Khalifa, Orion Amphitheatre in Huntsville.

Aug. 16 – 3 Doors Down with Candlebox, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

Aug. 16 – Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Alabama Theatre in Birmingham.

Aug. 17 – The Smashing Pumpkins with Interpol and Rival Sons, The Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville.

Aug. 17-18 – Eric Church with Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.

Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema

Weekend shows include:

Aug. 10-13: “CatVideoFest.”

Aug. 10-11: “The League.”

Aug. 11: “Bad Movie Night” (free).

Aug. 12-13: “Get Out” (2017).

Aug. 10-13: “Barbie.”

Visit sidewalkfest.com for the complete schedule of films at Sidewalk Cinema, downstairs at the Pizitz Food Hall in Birmingham. The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival is Aug. 21-27 at multiple venues in downtown Birmingham’s historic theater district.