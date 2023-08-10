James Spann: A few storms possible in Alabama tonight, Friday

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CALM AFTERNOON: All of Alabama is rain-free this afternoon with temperatures ranging from the low 80s over the northern counties to the low 90s near the Gulf Coast. The air was totally worked over by storms last night and early this morning, when some spots received 1-2 inches of rain.

We’re still expecting a few showers and storms to develop across the region tonight and Friday. A few strong storms could be involved, with gusty winds and small hail, but the overall severe weather risk is relatively low. It won’t rain all day Friday, and it won’t rain everywhere; the high will be in the low 90s for most places.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weather will be hot and humid Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds both days; a few afternoon and evening storms will be around. Highs will be in the mid 90s; the chance of any one spot getting wet both days is 30-40%.

NEXT WEEK: Thunderstorms are possible Monday ahead of a surface front, and we continue to see evidence of drier air pushing into the state temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms return Thursday and Friday; highs will be in the low 90s much of the week.

TROPICS: Very calm conditions persist across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected through at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: The temperature at Birmingham reached 104 degrees as a blistering heat wave continued. Temperatures exceeded 100 degrees for five consecutive days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: An F3 tornado hit Cincinnati, killing four people and causing $15 million property damage. The tornado moved in a southeasterly direction at 40 to 50 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.