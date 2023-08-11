8 of our favorite dive bars in Alabama
It’s officially the weekend and you’re ready to hit a local spot, but where to go?
Dive bars are those unpretentious spots with reasonably priced drinks, friendly faces, live music (sometimes) and the cherry on top – late night snacks.
If you’re looking for a no-frills, good music and drinks kind of spot to hang out on a weekend, or during the week, here’s eight of our favorite “dive bars” across the state:
1. The Garage in Birmingham offers food, drinks, live music and more at their indoor and outdoor bar areas.
2. Flora-Bama is located on the Alabama-Florida border where Orange Beach meets Pensacola. A landmark in the honkytonk community for decades, there are multiple bars and stage areas to check out.
3. Leroy Lounge in Montgomery is dedicated to El Rey, a horse who won 18 of horse racing’s most coveted prizes.
4. The Haberdasher in downtown Mobile is a go-to for craft cocktails, craft beer and snacks, and is a local favorite, especially during Mardi Gras.
5. The Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa is home to trivia nights, weekly drink specials and happy hours.
6. Auburn Draft House is known for brews, burgers and pizza. Need we say more?
7. The House of Found Objects in Birmingham is exactly what it sounds like – a mashup of quirky decor, memorabilia, plus cocktails.
8. Pratt Pub in Prattville is, as one Yelp reviewer endearingly describes it, “definitely a local dive bar.” This pub is serving up delicious seafood and good drinks.
