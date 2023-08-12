Recipe: Grilled Salmon Tacos with Blueberry Coleslaw

My family loves tacos. They could literally eat them for every meal if I let them. Our taco nights usually consist of ground beef tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa. Ground beef tacos are always a hit, but this time I wanted to try something a little different, so I decided to make these delicious Grilled Salmon Tacos topped with a Blueberry Coleslaw.

I know what you’re thinking — blueberry coleslaw? This combo may sound a little eccentric, but it tastes amazing. Blueberries are extremely versatile, and they pair well in both sweet and savory recipes. They add the perfect amount of sweetness and a few health benefits, too.

Did You Know … ???

Blueberries may play a positive role in brain health. Health studies suggests that eating a diet containing a variety of vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans and seafood during adulthood is associated with lower risk of age-related cognitive impairment, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Plus, a growing body of scientific evidence is examining how blueberries can be part of eating patterns, such as the Mediterranean, DASH and MIND diets, to support brain health, especially as part of an overall healthy lifestyle.

Now is the perfect time to help yourself to a brainful of blueberries and enjoy a tasty, drool-worthy recipe that combines this delicious fruit, such as these Grilled Salmon Tacos with Blueberry Coleslaw.

Like most of my recipes, this dish was extremely easy to prepare. The blueberry coleslaw adds the perfect touch to these tacos. And it adds a healthy dose of nutrients to the recipe. I’m certain that this recipe will be making an appearance at our dinner table for Taco Tuesday.

Grilled Salmon Tacos with Blueberry Coleslaw

Click here for a printable version.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 7 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries, fresh or frozen

½ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 cups red cabbage, shredded

2 cups broccoli slaw mix

2 salmon fillets, about 5-6 ounces each

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

4 flour tortillas, warmed

4 lime wedges

Optional: cilantro for garnish

Instructions

To prepare the coleslaw, place blueberries, mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar into a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and set aside. In a large bowl, combine shredded red cabbage and broccoli slaw mix. Gently fold in the blueberry dressing, season with salt and pepper to taste and place in the refrigerator until ready to use. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to 450 degrees. Brush each salmon fillet with olive oil and season generously with salt and pepper. Place the salmon directly on the grill, skin side down, and cook for about 5 minutes. Flip the salmon over and grill for an additional 2 minutes, skin side up, or until cooked thoroughly and to your liking. Remove salmon from the grill and let rest for 5 minutes before breaking into chunks. To assemble the tacos, fill the warm tortillas with salmon and a serving of the blueberry coleslaw. Drizzle each taco with fresh lime juice and top with cilantro for garnish, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.