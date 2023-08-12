Scott Martin: Strong to severe storms possible in Alabama this afternoon

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE WEEKEND: We are starting off this morning dry across all of central Alabama for the first time in a few days, but more rain and storms are expected later today, some of which may be strong to severe. A slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather has been introduced across a good portion of the northern half of Alabama. A marginal risk stretches several miles south of the slight risk area. The main window for the threat will be from roughly 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. from northwest to southeast. Damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size are the threats from any severe storm.

We’ll also have to be careful outdoors before the storms as heat index levels could reach as high as 105 degrees to 114 degrees. All of north Alabama except for Jackson and DeKalb counties is under a heat advisory, along with the northeast quarter of central Alabama. The rest of central Alabama is under an excessive heat warning. Both of these go from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Highs will range from the lower 90s to the lower 100s.

Sunday will feature very hot conditions with high humidity, and heat alerts may be issued again. We’ll have a chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms, but at this point there is no defined risk of severe weather. Highs will be in the mid 90s to the lower 100s.

THE WORK WEEK: Again, Monday will be hot and humid, with a chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 90s to the lower 100s.

A front will push through part of the state on Tuesday, but the better dynamics will remain well off to the north. We’ll have a chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid 80s to the upper 90s from north to south.

On Wednesday, it will feel much more comfortable outdoors as dewpoints will drop back into the 60s. We’ll be dry throughout the day with highs in the lower 80s to the lower 90s.

The heat levels will start increasing on Thursday, but at this point dewpoints look to stay lower. It will be another dry day with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

On Friday, the air mass across the southeast will become more humid, and that will introduce the chance of a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid 90s.

TROPICS: The tropics remain very quiet — surprisingly, as we are in the peak of the hurricane season. No new tropical cyclones are expected to form throughout the next seven days.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.