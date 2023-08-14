James Spann: Temporary break from high heat levels begins Tuesday for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a hot, humid day for Alabama before a temporary cooldown begins from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

ANOTHER HOT ONE: Look for highs well up in the 90s across Alabama again today; heat indices will exceed 100 easily because of the high humidity. A few scattered storms will fire up this afternoon during the peak of the heat. The Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for the far northern counties of Alabama late today and tonight for storms along and in advance of a surface front.

Like recent days, the main threat with heavier storms will come from strong straight-line winds. Of course, all summer storms pack lots of lightning and heavy rain.

REST OF THE WEEK: The surface front will push through Alabama Tuesday, and scattered storms remain possible, mainly for the southern two-thirds of the state south of the front. A change in the air mass begins over north Alabama, with highs dropping into the mid to upper 80s. South Alabama remains hot and humid, with highs in the 90s.

Dry, continental air pushes deep into the state by Wednesday. Humidity will be lower, highs will be below 90 over the northern half of the state, and we start the day with lows between 60 and 65 degrees across the northern and central counties. Some of the cooler spots might even reach the upper 50s for a touch of fall. Because of the dry air, we won’t have to deal with summer storms, with the exception of areas near the Gulf Coast.

Dry weather will continue to be the story for most of the state Thursday through the weekend; any scattered storms will be confined to the far southern counties of Alabama. Heat levels rise, and by the weekend all of the state will see highs back in the mid 90s with humidity levels creeping up as well.

NEXT WEEK: A large-scale upper high will bring hot and mostly dry weather to the Deep South with only isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be well into the 90s.

TROPICS: All remains quiet this morning, but the National Hurricane Center has identified two waves in the eastern Atlantic in four to seven days. For now, these have only a 20% chance of development. No tropical storms or hurricanes are expected near the U.S. or the Gulf of Mexico for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: Barbara hit North Carolina as a Category 2 hurricane. Damage from the storm was relatively minor, totaling around $1.3 million (in 1953 dollars). Most of it occurred in North Carolina and Virginia from crop damage. The hurricane left several injuries, some traffic accidents and seven fatalities in the eastern United States; at least two were due to electrocution from downed power lines.

ON THIS DATE IN 1969: Hurricane Camille, a powerful, deadly and destructive hurricane, formed just west of the Cayman Islands. It rapidly intensified, and by the time it reached western Cuba the next day, it was a Category 3 hurricane. Camille was spawned Aug. 5 by a tropical wave off the coast of Africa. The storm became a tropical disturbance on Aug. 9 and a tropical storm on Aug. 14 with a 999-millibar pressure center and 55 mph surface winds.

