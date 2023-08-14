People of Alabama: Brooke Massey of Oak Grove

Who is one of the most inspirational people in your life?

“My mother. She was addicted to heroin, just like my little sister’s mother, for 15 years and she overcame it. She went through all the treatments, all the things and is living a happy, healthy life. For the past seven years, she has been clean. She was so wrapped up and thought she couldn’t get out of it. She just decided one day, I don’t want to live like this anymore. Any decision can change your whole life. One small decision changed her whole life. Even though she’s clean, there will still be obstacles her entire life because of this. People can change. People can make their lives better and fix their relationships with their families. That’s inspiring.” – Brooke Massey of Oak Grove

She’s also inspired by her little sister and wants her to know that she is always there for her, no matter what.

“With her being gay and the way people treat her, the things that I’ve heard people say to her really hurts my heart. I’m like, ‘This is going to be the rest of your life, so we’re going to have to figure out a way to overcome this and don’t worry what people say. Love is love. That’s what I teach my boys every day. Love is love. We do not care what other people say. She is caring and loyal. Kids who are without, she goes and volunteers time and always has been a selfless loving, caring person. I don’t know where she learned it. She didn’t learn it from me. But she is. She really is.”

