Alabama Power Service Organization volunteers in Mobile are making a lasting impact

Volunteers with the Mobile Division Chapter of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) are having a remarkable 2023, dedicating their time and efforts to multiple projects that have positively transformed the community. And the year’s not even finished.

With a shared goal of improving lives and creating a brighter future for the region, Mobile-area APSO volunteers have made a lasting impact on individuals while fostering stronger community bonds.

Erica Wells, president of APSO’s Mobile Division Chapter, recognizes the value of volunteering and serving the community.

“Every effort, no matter how small, has the power to make a difference and create a better future for all,” Wells said. “I want to give a shout-out to all of our team here in Mobile who work together to make a positive impact.”

One exceptional project led by APSO volunteers involved collaborating with the Africatown community. Together, they’ve organized monthly food distribution events at the Hope Community Center, helping address food insecurity by providing access to nutritious meals.

Alabama Power volunteers helping address food insecurity in the Africatown community. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helping address food insecurity in the Africatown community. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helping address food insecurity in the Africatown community. (contributed)

APSO volunteers also have dedicated their time and labor this year to landscaping projects at Wilmer Hall Children’s Home and a local shelter for at-risk young women. At Wilmer Hall, they assisted in cleaning the grounds and preparations for the Annual Pancake Breakfast. A Good Roots Grant from the Alabama Power Foundation provided resources to enhance the surroundings with flowers, bushes and fresh sod. The goal: to create tranquil and inviting environments for the children and young women who call these places home.

Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers helped beautify the grounds at two Mobile-area nonprofits serving women and children. (contributed)

Demonstrating compassion for families in need, APSO volunteers took the initiative to prepare dinner at the Ronald McDonald House, providing a comforting meal for families staying there while their children receive medical treatment. It was one less thing for the families to worry about as they focused on the well-being of their loved ones.

Committed to environmental stewardship, the APSO volunteers also helped build chick nests on Dauphin Island. The nests provide protection for the fragile shore birds, including endangered species.

Alabama Power volunteers building shelters for baby seabirds. (contributed) Alabama Power volunteers building shelters for baby seabirds. (contributed)

“I am very proud of our local volunteers,” said Patrick Murphy, vice president of Alabama Power’s Mobile Division. “They are so dedicated to our local communities and always looking for ways to help.”

To learn more about volunteerism by Alabama Power employees and retirees across the state, click here.