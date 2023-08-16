Birmingham’s Collegeville community helped nurture the 1963 civil rights movement

This story is part of a series of articles, “Bending Toward Justice,” focusing on the 60th anniversary of events that took place in Birmingham during 1963 that changed the face of the city, and the world, in the ongoing struggle for equality and human rights. The series name is a reference to a quote by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” The series will continue through 2023.

Collegeville in Birmingham is one of the leading communities that fought for justice and equality for African Americans during the civil rights movement. It is also home to the historic Bethel Baptist Church. The late Fred Shuttlesworth was the church’s pastor and one of the most important civil rights leaders during the 1950s and ’60s.

The church, which was bombed in 1956, 1958 and 1962 while Shuttlesworth was its spiritual leader, has achieved worldwide recognition in the decades since then.

Shuttlesworth’s church was headquarters of the Alabama Christian Movement for Human Rights (ACMHR), of which he was president. The ACMHR under Shuttlesworth’s direction played a key role in the city’s civil rights struggle. It ultimately led to passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed government-sanctioned racial segregation laws nationwide.

Acclaim for the church has included the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage Award in 1996, listing on the National Register of Historic Places, recognition as a National Historic Landmark in 2005, and designation as part of the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument by President Barack Obama in 2017.

The Revs. Fred Shuttlesworth, Martin Luther King Jr., Ralph Abernathy and others link arms and sing during a demonstration in Birmingham. The Revs. Martin Luther King Jr., Fred Shuttlesworth and Ralph Abernathy at the press conference announcing an agreement to halt the protests in May 1963.

Recently, the National Park Service, with assistance from Congresswoman Terri Sewell, representative for Alabama’s 7th congressional district, awarded Bethel Baptist $750,000 for historic preservation. The church was among five organizations to receive a portion of a $3.1 million grant to help preserve civil rights sites in Alabama.

Birmingham District 4 City Councilor J.T. Moore represents Collegeville. Moore is chair of the council’s education and housing policy committees and a member of the economic development and tourism, and public improvements and beautification committees.

J.T. Moore, Birmingham District 4 City Councilor.

Moore said his grandparents firmly established the importance of caring for others and taking pride in all that a person does. Following in their footsteps, Moore began serving as a student intern in the city’s Division of Youth Services, which led to many other community service opportunities.

“Since being elected, I have learned so much about the Collegeville neighborhood,” Moore said. “I enjoy meeting and talking with the residents in the community. Most of them have lived in their neighborhood their entire life. What I like the most about the Collegeville residents is they are actively engaged in the community. They want their neighborhood to be the very best it can be. Their suggestions and comments about the community are invaluable.”

Moore works closely with Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Thomas Wilder and Collegeville Neighborhood Association President Drucilla Perryman Royal, among other prominent residents in the community. Upgrading broadband, environmental issues, critical housing repair and beautifying the community are his top concerns.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Wilder used his church as a Wi-Fi hot spot for community residents, helping students complete their online homework assignments and providing business owners an outlet to work on their enterprises.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Councilor Moore these past few years,” Wilder said. “He is deeply devoted to this community, offering his unwavering support in every way possible.”

During the pandemic, Bethel Baptist Church Pastor Thomas Wilder used his church as a hot spot for community residents, providing access to free Wi-Fi, which allowed students to complete their homework and business owners to work on their enterprises. The Rev. Thomas Wilder shows visitors the "ghost frame" of Bethel Baptist Church's original parsonage. White supremacist groups bombed the Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth's home three times.

“Royal is an absolute jewel,” Wilder said. “Because Royal is a lifelong resident in the community, she has lots of ideas. She is always available to help the community that she loves so dearly.”

Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales represents the commission district where Bethel Baptist is located.

“When I was a student, Shuttlesworth often visited John Herbert Phillips High School in Birmingham to remind us of the cost that was paid for Black children to attend the very school where he was viciously attacked for enrolling his children at an all-white public school at that time,” Scales said.

“As a community, Collegeville is filled with rich tradition and the residents are a direct reflection of how the civil rights movement changed our nation and the world,” Scales said. “It is an honor to serve an abiding, steadfast citizenry with a heart of gold despite their past and present struggles. Jefferson County is committed to investing in the Collegeville community because their triumphant point of view is the fabric of who we are and what our county represents.”

Wilder collaborated with Royal, Moore, Scales and church leaders for the neighborhood’s inaugural Juneteenth event, which took place earlier this year. Royal came up with the theme for the event, “Bridging the Great Divide.” It drew more than 2,000 people to the neighborhood.

“I especially want to thank Commissioner Scales, who worked tirelessly offering her time and resources at the inaugural Juneteenth,” Wilder said. “I was also moved by the hard-working residents and churches in the community. Truly, the teamwork made all the difference. The social impact from the event is still felt in the community today.”

Other good things are taking place in the Collegeville community. For example, the city and partners plan to plant more than 200 trees in the neighborhood through the Cool Green Trees initiative. The trees are expected to help reduce temperatures during the summer caused by the urban “heat island effect” and improve air quality, as well as help beautify the historic community.

According to the online site Bhamwiki, Collegeville was given its name by W.L. Lauderdale in the early 1900s because Lauderdale College was built in the community. Lauderdale, a successful entrepreneur, founded the college through his insurance company. The three-story frame building was on 27th Court and 34th Place North. Another two-story frame building served as a chapel and girls’ dormitory.

Bertram A. Hudson K-8 School, on F. L. Shuttlesworth Drive, serves many of the neighborhood’s children. (Shirley Jackson / Alabama News Center) More than 200 trees will be planted throughout the community, including at Maclin Park. (Shirley Jackson / Alabama News Center)

While the college no longer exists, the neighborhood’s ties to education have continued over the years. Beginning with the days of Jim Crow segregation, many teachers and other professionals have resided in the neighborhood. Today, Birmingham’s Hudson K-8 school is a vital part of the community.

“I want to be very intentional about the work we do in this neighborhood,” Moore said. “I have a deep respect for the sense of urgency the residents of Collegeville have. In the future, I want Collegeville to be a destination space for those visiting our city. I do believe it is achievable.”

With this year marking 60 years since the Birmingham campaign for civil and human rights, Bethel Baptist is playing a major role in the commemorations. On Sept. 12-14, the church will host a major conference: “There IS a Balm in Gilead: Healing from the Events of 1963.” Follow this link for a list of speakers. Registration for the conference is required.