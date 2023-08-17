All for innovation in Mobile, Alabama: Innovation Portal

The Alabama Power Foundation recently released its annual report for 2022, highlighting the good works of its nonprofit partners. Alabama News Center is sharing the stories of four foundation partners that are featured in the new report, titled All Forward. Today’s feature is about Innovation Portal in Mobile.

Entrepreneurship is an engine that helps drive the economy. But being a successful entrepreneur isn’t easy. There are many barriers to creating a business, then growing it and making it flourish.

Providing tools to entrepreneurs, of all ages, so they can overcome the challenges is the mission of Mobile’s Innovation Portal, formed by the Mobile Chamber in 2015 and supported by the Chamber foundation until 2023 when it became an independent nonprofit.

“Our mission is to make entrepreneurship both accessible and successful for all individuals in south Alabama and the coastal Alabama region,” says Todd Greer, Innovation Portal’s executive director.

“It’s clear when you look at data, that women and founders of color have been disproportionally excluded from funding at high enough levels to make entrepreneurship happen, and many of those challenges are related to gaining capital and preparedness for capital,” Greer says. “The core of our purpose is to make entrepreneurship accessible regardless of demographic, socioeconomic and other differences,” Greer says.

Empowering the Entrepreneurial Spirit

The organization provides a range of reduced-cost or free programming, services and events to support entrepreneurs and those who are considering starting an enterprise. It offers space in its 30,000-square-foot, redesigned historic building in downtown Mobile’s emerging tech corridor. It provides access to early-stage capital with its “pre-seed” Portal fund. And its programs and events provide valuable information that can help entrepreneurs close knowledge gaps, moving them closer to where they want to be.

“These include our monthly coffee chats and lunch-and-learn classes, our annual Startup Weekend and MoneyFest events, and our Innovation League,” Greer says.

The nonprofit also works one-on-one with entrepreneurs, addressing their issues in “discover” consultations, where any person with a business or business idea can ask questions and get guidance from Innovation Portal staff. From there, they can move on to free, monthly “navigate” sessions. “Those help us hold the entrepreneur accountable to their goals,” Greer says.

“Many times, our entrepreneurs feel like they are the only one facing both the highs and lows that come with starting a business, so we put them together with other founders in the same place on the journey, as well as those who are farther along, to inspire them.”

Charles Phanthapannha, chief development officer of virtual reality company 3rd Realm Creations, describes the value Innovation Portal has added to his business.

“We are taking advantage of the co-working space at Innovation Portal. It’s a great spot with great amenities, but it’s also great because Todd is ever-present and always ready to offer help. He either has solutions and answers, or he’ll find them,” he says.

Phanthapannha has taken advantage of the organization’s lunch and learn programs. “The experts they bring in are really engaging, and you can learn a lot, even though the meetings are short.”

He also praised the networking doors opened by Innovation Portal as vital to his startup’s growth. “We’ve gained contacts and connections around the city, like the Mobile Police Department, who we’re partnering with. Innovation Portal has had a huge hand in making things happen for us.”

All Aboard

In keeping with its commitment to inclusivity, Innovation Portal services are not restricted to any age group. But, its Innovation League is a free education program that targets high school students.

Portal employees know that capturing and nurturing local talent – and doing both early – is key to creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem that’s available and beneficial to all.

“You need to build the future you want to live in,” Greer says. “So, we invest in infrastructure with young people. Innovation League’s focus on youth is foundational to making entrepreneurship accessible to people across the spectrum in our region. That’s how we help not just individual entrepreneurs thrive, but their communities, too.”

With the help of an Alabama Power Foundation grant, Innovation Portal launched Innovation League’s 10-module curriculum to help students grasp concepts at the root of entrepreneurship. Greer notes that the topics taught are just as useful if a student chooses a non-entrepreneurial career path.

“The World Economic Forum recently released its ‘Future of Jobs’ report and included the top-10 skills needed for the workforce of tomorrow, and what is incredible, is that the same list makes up the core of Innovation League’s modules. So, whether a student pursues entrepreneurship or not, Innovation League gives them the most-sought after skills.”

Those skills include analytical and innovative thinking; active learning strategies; complex problem-solving; leadership and social influence; and knowledge of technologies, among others.

Innovation League’s instruction is not only valuable, but approachable, thanks to its flexibility and user-friendly format, Greer says.

“Different people learn differently, so every module includes a video component to grab interest, then something to read, then a ‘do’ component,” Greer says. “We also made it easy for schools to implement it in different ways.”

One school may choose to use the Innovation League material as part of a graded class, while another may use it as the basis for an entrepreneurship club.

In either scenario, after the 10 modules are completed, each class is paired with a local mentor to tackle a project or problem. “This is where we see the Innovation League impact grow exponentially,” Greer says.

Innovation Portal’s annual Techstars Startup Weekend is another avenue for nurturing growth in entrepreneurship that works hand-in-hand with Innovation League and the organization’s other offerings.

During the fast-moving, 52-hour event, entrepreneurs of all ages, working in a multitude of sectors, develop and pitch ideas while learning more about creating business models and producing prototypes.

“The Startup Weekend is the microwave of the Innovation League, which is a Crockpot,” Greer says.

“Everything we do is to ensure anybody with a business idea has safe and supportive environment to work through opportunities and challenges, so they can bring it to life,” Greer adds. “But we’re also passionate about helping them understand their role in connecting with and supporting others in the same community.”

Learn more about Innovation Portal at innovation-portal.com. To learn more about the Alabama Power Foundation and view the latest annual report, please visit powerofgood.com.