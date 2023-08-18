12 of the best pizzerias in Alabama

For many, pizza is the ultimate comfort food.

Take a look at our list of 12 of the best pizzerias across the state and order a slice for us tonight.

1. Open seven days a week in downtown Fairhope, The Ravenite Pizzeria is home to New York-style pizza, wings, live music and trivia nights.

2. A local’s favorite, Crico’s Pizza & Subs in Gulf Shores offers dine-in, pick-up and delivery options across the beachfront town.

3. Have you ever been to a themed pizzeria? Mob Boss Pizzeria in Mobile offers creative toppings, wings and pasta.

4. Bibb Street Pizza Company in Montgomery offers made-from-scratch, New York-style pizza serving up subs, strombolis and gluten-free options.

5. Located in the heart of Auburn, Little Italy Pizzeria offers authentic Italian cuisine and beer options (stop by between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. for pitcher specials).

6. Post Office Pies has two Birmingham locations – Avondale and Mountain Brook – with delicious food and beverage options.

7. Craft pizza and craft beer are the perfect duo, and that’s exactly what Earth and Stone Wood Fired Pizza is serving up at their locations in Huntsville.

8. Why travel to Chicago when you can have flatbread pizzas and Chicago-style dogs at The Chicago Cafe in Florence?

9. Atmosphere, artisan pizza and salads are what Heat Pizza Bar in Tuscaloosa are known for.

10. With locations in Albertville, Gadsden and Fort Payne, Mater’s Pizza and Pasta Emporium is famous for their homemade dough and cheese blend.

11. Valentina’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar in Huntsville has many awards under their belt, including 8x World Pizza Champion Awards, 2023 Pizza Maker of the Year, Guinness World Records and more.

12. When you think of pizza you often don’t think of Greece, but Mata’s Greek Pizza & Grinder’s in Anniston will change your mind.

