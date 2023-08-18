Alabama Power volunteers among those helping the homeless during River Region Connects

More than 400 people connected at this year’s River Region Connects, an annual event organized by the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless that brings together volunteers, agency partners and those in need for a one-day, one-stop shop of services for people experiencing homelessness.

Held at the Montgomery Multiplex on Aug. 16, representatives from government and community agencies brought their services under one roof to assist individuals and families with finding shelter, employment, educational opportunities, health care, legal assistance and other services. Members of the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) were among those volunteering in support of the event.

“The Alabama Power Service Organization has been involved with this event for 10 years,” said Mike Jordan, area manager for Alabama Power’s Southern Division, which is headquartered in Montgomery.

An Alabama Power volunteer helps prepare lunch at River Region Connects. (contributed)

“APSO provides lunch for clients and volunteers, but also assists with leading people through the vendor stations,” Jordan said. “Everyone who came received a good lunch but, more importantly, they received access to much-needed services.”

The event was made possible by the organizational and individual members of the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless and supported by the city of Montgomery, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, APSO, Montgomery Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Church of the Highlands and Publix.

To learn more about the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, visit midalhomeless.org. To learn about the community volunteerism efforts of Alabama Power employees and retirees, visit powerofgood.com and click on “Volunteers.”