Scott Martin: Mother Nature turns the heater up in Alabama

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll have a weak cool front that will keep humidity lower and the heat index below 100 degrees on Saturday. We’ll have plenty of sun with highs in the upper 80s to the mid 90s. We’ll continue to stay dry on Sunday, but heat levels will rise, with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s for much of the state.

NEXT WEEK: The ridge continues the stronghold over our weather pattern for the work week ahead. Monday will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity will begin to slowly rise on Tuesday, which may bring heat advisories into the picture. Highs will be in the mid 90s to the lower 100s. There will be plenty of triple-digit heat on Wednesday, with highs between 95 and 104 across the state. We may have just a few isolated to scattered afternoon showers and storms to bring a little heat relief on Thursday, but nearly everyone will be dry and very hot, with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. Friday will be much the same — very hot with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. Highs will be in the mid 90s to the lower 100s.

TROPICS: Well, it looks like the tropics have come alive. We have four areas of interest that need to be watched. Over the western Gulf of Mexico, a broad area of low pressure is expected to form and move west toward the Texas and Mexican coasts. It has a 50% chance of becoming a depression before moving onshore. Close to the Lesser Antilles, we have a tropical wave that has a low chance of development as conditions will become unfavorable for that to happen. Out in the Central Atlantic, Invest 99L will also run into the same issue; chances of development are down to 30%. Finally, we have Invest 98L over the eastern Atlantic. This one has a good possibility of becoming a depression, but it will not survive long, as upper-level winds are forecast to shunt development and weaken the system.

