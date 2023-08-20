Birmingham Bound’s Maria Underwood is making Birmingham a destination for startups

When Maria Underwood was living and working in Washington, D.C., she watched as Birmingham began to transform. The Homewood-born executive knew she always wanted to move back to the Magic City, and the vibrant atmosphere she saw from afar validated her decision to come home.

“I was in D.C. when Railroad Park was being created,” she said. “I was there when our tech hub boom really took off. There was just so much energy in the city. And I really just wanted to be able to be a part of that.”

So, after seven years, she returned to Birmingham in 2020 and took an active role in helping the city’s industries continue to grow. In December 2022, she was named the president of Birmingham Bound, an organization that actively recruits businesses and founders to show them what Birmingham and Alabama have to offer.

Since she took the reins, Birmingham Bound has attracted three companies. Founders from places like Florida, Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, are drawn to the connectedness of Birmingham’s tech community.

Using her background in nonprofit work, particularly in fundraising and strategic partnerships, Underwood also started her own company called Fundrage, a social impact platform that connects users with nonprofits when they feel passionate enough to donate.

“My way of dealing with things in the world that I don’t know how to fix has always been to go look at the people who are already helping, and that has typically been nonprofits,” she said. “In 2016, we just were hit with an onslaught of news every day from every angle, and there was an article that – for the first time – I thought, ‘I don’t know how to help this.’ I didn’t know what nonprofit to support, and I wanted something that would connect me directly from that article I was reading to a nonprofit.”

Her return to Alabama helped Underwood put her idea into action, and Fundrage officially launched in May 2021.

Underwood is probably one of the most connected people in Birmingham’s thriving tech scene, which is why we asked her to answer some essential Alabama questions. Here, we talk to Underwood about her favorite places in the Yellowhammer State, why entrepreneurs and founders find their home here and her top restaurant recommendation.

This is Alabama: What do you love most about living in Alabama?

Maria Underwood: What I love the most about living here is the geographic diversity. You have a short drive to the mountains, to the beach, to the lakes and you can live in a metropolitan area. There’s a great city scene, specifically in Birmingham, but you can also get outside and enjoy the rest of the state and find that escape into nature, which I think is super unique. You can get to any of these places quickly, and that’s what I love the most.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Underwood: We are a state that’s aware of the history that’s happened here. I think [our history] is how a lot of people still see us and perceive Alabama. I do think it’s important to know that there is a push for progress, and there are big dreams for the future of our state.

I think in Birmingham, we don’t shy away from our past. We talk about it, we have incredible museums and a history focus in schools, but we also have this kind of brand-new vision of how we’re building a better Alabama with tech innovation in Huntsville and Birmingham. And the restaurant scene we have, there’s so much changing and good going on that I really think more people need to come and experience it.

TIA: What’s the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Underwood: There are a million beautiful places, so this question is actually really hard. But one of the most unique places that is also really impressive is Dismals Canyon. Going to see the Dismalites – which literally only exist in Alabama and in New Zealand – and being down in the canyon and feeling the microclimates is another example of the biodiversity of our state.

I mean, I grew up going to DeSoto [now Majestic Caverns] and all the places at the beach but going to Dismals Canyon and doing a night tour, it’s a super cool experience, and I think more people should know about it. It’s only a 45-minute or hour-long drive from Birmingham. You can go right before sundown and walk in the canyon, then come back up and do the night tour. It’s just so unique.

TIA: What’s one restaurant you recommend people go to when they visit your town?

Underwood: Automatic Seafood. The food is obviously incredible, and the menu changes a lot. You’re always getting something new — especially if you live here, it’s easy to go back to. The service is also great. Obviously, Adam Evans won James Beard, but it’s a great more upscale restaurant that doesn’t feel stuffy. The interior is really open, or you can sit outside. It’s one of those really approachable restaurants that also just has incredible food. So, I think for someone who has one dinner in town, it’s a great place to show off our culinary skills without trying to be like super high class.

I try different things every time I go. The snapper, when they have it, is typically excellent. The crab claws on the menu now are really good. I was there last week, so it’s top of mind.

TIA: Why do you think Birmingham is a great town for startups and entrepreneurs?

Underwood: Entrepreneurship can be isolating. Even if you’re in a city with a lot of entrepreneurs, it can be really hard to feel like you’re on your own a lot. And so, what founders have found in coming to Birmingham is that there is a community here ready to support and wrap their arms around them. And I think that’s a little bit of the magic that we bring as a tech hub.

We have what I call a “tech-enthusiastic community.” There are a lot of tech communities around the country, but the way that this tight-knit community of founders and supporters want and do get involved with helping people succeed is the secret sauce of our city.