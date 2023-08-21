Donna Falls puts her heart into serving seniors in Elba, Alabama

Donna Falls, director of the Elba Senior Center, embodies the spirit of caregiving and community leadership, according to the senior citizens she works with every day.

Described as charismatic, passionate and dedicated, she goes above and beyond in her role. During a recent visit to the center, it became evident that Falls puts her heart into every task she undertakes.

From the moment I introduced the Living Democracy Program, attendees of the center were quick to pull me aside, insisting Falls be recognized for her exceptional contributions to the lives of seniors in Elba.

Dorothy Burleson, one of the center’s attendees, was particularly vocal in her admiration.

“Watch Donna, if anyone deserves recognition for giving back to the community, it’s her.” Burleson went on the highlight not only Falls’ dedication to the center but also her commitment to her own family.

Despite the demanding role of being the primary caregiver for her husband and father, Falls never allows it to hinder her commitment to the seniors at the center. Continuously striving to enhance their experience, she seeks out new games, organizes events, and identifies opportunities to improve their lives.

Beyond her role at the senior center, Falls actively engages with the broader community. She acts as a catalyst for positive change by collaborating with local organizations and seeking partnerships to provide additional resources for the seniors in her care.

One of the most striking moments from my day at the center was witnessing Falls start off with a game of bingo, a favorite among the seniors. Though I was able to call out the numbers, I learned that Falls enthusiastically calls out numbers while simultaneously playing cards on behalf of community members with vision impairments. Falls strives for equal opportunity, allowing individuals to “pass” their bingo to another individual, so someone else can receive a prize on their behalf.

Falls also goes above and beyond to ensure that every senior who wants to participate can make it to the center. Recognizing the challenges some individuals face in transportation, a bus service is available to pick up attendees from their homes and safely transport them to the center. The bus ride also serves as an opportunity for socialization among the seniors.

Trisha Price, another attendee, expressed her admiration for Falls. “She definitely gives back to the community. Watch and pay attention; she does so much for all of us,” Price said.

The Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with meals served each day. Before every meal, Falls takes time to explain the nutritional value of the food. Her ability to remember the smallest details, such as whether or not individuals prefer gravy on their mashed potatoes, ensures each individual feels valued. She also helps prepare take-home meals for seniors who can benefit from having easy-to-prepare, nutritional food where they live.

Senior center attendees agree: Falls creates a ripple effect of positivity and compassion that radiates through the day. Her charisma, passion, and unwavering dedication are an inspiration to all who have the privilege of knowing her.

Mikailie Caulder, a Living Democracy student at Auburn University, spent this summer living and learning in the town of Elba, Alabama, as a Jean O’Connor Snyder Intern with the David Mathews Center for Civic Life. The nonprofit program, coordinated by the Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities in the College of Liberal Arts, prepares undergraduate college students for civic life through living-learning experiences in the summer.