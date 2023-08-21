People of Alabama: Garland Farwell of York

What brought you to Alabama?

“The minute I rolled into York, I knew it was where I’d probably stay. It’s just the feeling I had. I had been living in the New York area for about 20 years. I did a lot of stuff, a lot of projects, a lot of different jobs, but it was really wearing me out. I didn’t think I’d be leaving, but I did want to explore more of the country and just get out more. I started applying for different residencies around the country and the only one that accepted me was one in Alabama. It’s called the Coleman Center for the Arts. I wanted to explore folk art, outsider art. There’s a lot of it here. I came down one September. It was supposed to be for three months, but it ended up being for 13 years. The minute I rode into town, it was something I was looking for, without realizing it. I lived in big cities all my life. When I was in the North, I knew I wanted to live in a more rural area, small town. Weirdly, with as many problems as there are, it’s where I feel safe. I walk out my door and I’m acknowledged as just another person, you know, not something that stepped in and has to be recognized as something else. It’s just that relaxation, just being in my own skin and nobody caring about it.” – Garland Farwell of York

He established South17 in York.

One of his proudest accomplishments is being where he is now.

“I can wake up and be comfortable with what I’m doing every day. I’m loving it.”

