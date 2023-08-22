United Way of Central Alabama engaging communities with its “centennial parks” initiative

Leslie Knope, the Parks and Recreation employee in the fictional TV town of Pawnee, Indiana, said building parks is like baking a chocolate cake – if the main ingredients for the cake were sponsors, volunteers and a teaspoon of government spending.

United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA) is taking that recipe to heart, bringing together community leaders, donors and volunteers to revitalize community parks in six counties, in commemoration of the agency’s century of service to the region.

Since 1923, UWCA has brought the collective power of community to bear in support of those in need while seeking long-term solutions to regional issues. The result: Over the past 100 years, UWCA has grown to encompass some 200 programs, services and initiatives serving Blount, Chilton, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair and Walker counties.

“We are firm believers that when we come together as a whole, the possibilities are endless,” said UWCA President Drew Langloh. “Our 100-year impact on the central Alabama community proves this, and we look forward to continuing to pave the way for real, tangible change for the next 100 years.”

UWCA leaders announced the parks initiative at the agency’s recent Centennial Anniversary celebration. The goal: To bring new life to a community park in each of the counties UWCA serves. But the initiative goes beyond park renovation; UWCA intends to create long term community partnerships through the six parks, working with those communities to coordinate cleanups and beautification efforts and other volunteer opportunities.

The new pavilion at Franklin Park in Tarrant. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center) The new playground set at Franklin Park. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center) Newly planted trees and fresh mulch at Franklin Park. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center)

UWCA has nearly completed work at the first centennial park, in the city of Tarrant in Jefferson County. Franklin Park was in rough shape until UWCA built a new pavilion, play set, picnic areas and an added soccer field.

UWCA has finalized locations for two more park upgrades, in Shelby and St. Clair counties. Upgrades to Stephens Park, in Montevallo, is up next. It will include two brand new pickleball courts among other amenities. Learn more about the project here. In St. Clair County, the park project is slated for the municipal complex in Ragland. Locations will be revealed soon for the parks in Walker, Chilton and Blount counties.

Stephens Park entryway in Montevallo, where United Way of Central Alabama is planning improvements. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center) The space at Stephens Park where improvements are planned. (Jackson Roberts / Alabama News Center)

Rachel Upton, UWCA’s director of Volunteer Engagement, said the centennial parks initiative will change communities. She said the agency is actively seeking more volunteers to help with the park upgrades and beautification efforts. Alabama Power, the Alabama Power Foundation and many Alabama Power employees are longtime UWCA supporters.

“We are so thankful for our dedicated volunteers, donors and sponsors for their commitment to this project. We are excited to kick off the next 100 years of service with parks that will be true community assets and can be enjoyed for years to come.”

For more information about UWCA’s centennial parks project, including how to volunteer or donate to support the initiative, click here.