Birmingham’s A.G. Gaston Motel: a renewed and re-embraced place in Alabama’s civil rights story

Once a mecca for Birmingham’s Black community, and for civil rights leaders, the most prominent monument to A.G. Gaston’s legacy is open again to the public.

This story is part of a series of articles, “Bending Toward Justice,” focusing on the 60th anniversary of events that took place in Birmingham during 1963 that changed the face of the city, and the world, in the ongoing struggle for equality and human rights. The series name is a reference to a quote by Martin Luther King Jr.: “Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.” The series will continue through 2023.

Sixty years ago, the Revs. Martin Luther King, Fred Shuttlesworth, Ralph Abernathy and other civil rights leader held court here.

They planned strategy here for their campaign to end official segregation in the most segregated city in the nation. And on May 10, 1963, they sat down in the courtyard here to announce an agreement with Birmingham officials to begin the desegregation of public accommodations.

The reaction: The Ku Klux Klan set a bomb here to kill King and his associates.

The bomb went off, but King wasn’t here.

These are just a few moments in what is the decades-long history of the A.G. Gaston Motel – built by a Black millionaire during the darkest days of Jim Crow, a man who fought against white supremacy but who had reservations about the course that King, Shuttlesworth and other civil rights leaders were taking in Birmingham.

A place where generations of Black families celebrated their most important moments. A place where world-famous Black figures and entertainers could stay in comfort and enjoy a good meal. Even though, a few blocks away, they could be arrested for sitting down at a “whites only” lunch counter.

A place that stood vacant and forlorn for years but is alive again with visitors who want to see where civil rights history was made.

Learn more about the legacy and future of the newly restored A.G. Gaston Motel in this video interview with Marie Sutton, author of “The A.G. Gaston Motel: A Civil Rights Landmark.”

