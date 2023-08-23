Chart Industries manufacturing facility to bring jobs to Theodore, Alabama

Chart Industries says it will employ more than 90 people to fabricate the world’s largest cryogenic tanks in a manufacturing facility under construction in Theodore, Alabama.

Officials from Chart and Brasfield & Gorrie, which is building the plant, recently held a ceremony celebrating the expansion project. The facility is nicknamed “Teddy 2” because it’s the company’s second plant in Theodore.

The company said in a press release that it expects the plant’s annual revenues to exceed $175 million. The project is benefiting local subcontractors through aspects that are being outsourced, including $7.2 million in improvements to an onsite wharf.

Chart says it will use the 127,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to fabricate the world’s largest shop-built cryogenic tanks, which will provide storage solutions for aerospace, marine and other industries. The company said the tanks will be 70% larger than the previous largest, with production set to begin next year.

Teddy 2’s easy access to waterways will allow for faster freight and save customers money, the company said.

Chart Industries is building a second manufacturing plant on its campus in Theodore, in Mobile County. The plant is scheduled for completion in April and will employ more than 90 people. (contributed)

Construction is scheduled to be completed in spring 2024. Brasfield & Gorrie is using a hybrid pre-engineered metal building that includes low- and high-bay sections. The facility will include six interior cranes that Chart will use in the manufacturing process.

“We’re energized by complex projects like this, especially because of the impact they make on our communities and the industries they serve,” said Ryan Springer, vice president and division manager for Brasfield & Gorrie.

Jill Evanko, CEO and president of Chart Industries, said, “We’re thrilled to be expanding into our second facility in Theodore, Alabama. This location is ideal for its water access, access to a strong skilled workforce, and capabilities to leverage our Teddy 1 capabilities, all supporting our expansion to serve our customers that want larger cryogenic tanks built in America.”