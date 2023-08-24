Can’t Miss Alabama: Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival has show-stopping performances

Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival

Birmingham’s Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival brings together various artists, vendors, food and entertainment Aug. 26-27. The event will extend to two days this year. Saturday’s headliner is David Sanchez with The Nashville Experience, Elnora Williams, Jose Carr, Cashmere Williams, Ves Marable and Sherry Reeves. Sunday’s headliner will be Jazz in Pink with Netra Young, KB’s Technique and Fee Fee Redmond. Sarah Verser and Jeh Jeh Pruitt of WBRC Fox6 News are this year’s hosts. To learn more, visit 4thavenuejazz.org.

Downtown Birmingham will be filled with the sounds of smooth jazz Aug. 26-27 at the Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival. (Mykeon Smith) Downtown Birmingham will be filled with the sounds of smooth jazz Aug. 26-27 at the Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival. (Mykeon Smith) Ivan Holloway with Urban Impact is excited about the revitalization of the Fourth Avenue Business District. (Mykeon Smith)

Rocket City Trash Pandas baseball

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will face the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field in Madison through Sunday, Aug. 27. Follow this link for the complete schedule, updates, promotions, giveaways and ticket information. Toyota Field is a cashless venue.

Sidewalk Film Festival

The 25th annual Sidewalk Film Festival is underway through Aug. 27 in Birmingham’s historic theater district. Festival venues include the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema; the Alabama Theatre; the Lyric Theatre; the Kress Building Ballroom; First Church Birmingham; the Alabama School of Fine Arts Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre, Lecture Hall and Black Box Theatre; the BJCC Theatre and the BJCC Forum Theater; as well as the Steiner Auditorium at the Birmingham Museum of Art. Alabama Power is among the sponsors of Sidewalk. Follow this link for tickets.

Montgomery’s Hog Days of Summer

The sixth annual Hog Days of Summer Barbecue and Music Festival returns to Montgomery Saturday, Aug. 26. Music performances include blues, country, roots and Americana influences. In addition to music, the event promises to satisfy every barbecue lover’s cravings with the River Region’s best barbecue establishments.

Performances schedule:

2 p.m.: Southern Avenue

3:45 p.m.: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

5:30 p.m.: Drivin N Cryin

7:30 p.m.: Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

The event takes place in the Union Station Train Shed. Doors open at 2 p.m., and attendees can immediately indulge in mouthwatering barbecue. Music performances begin simultaneously, with the entertainment running till 10 p.m. The festival supports River Region families battling pediatric cancer plus other local charities. Purchase tickets here.

Enjoy live music and mouthwatering barbecue at the River Region’s biggest party on Aug. 26 at the Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. (contributed) Enjoy live music and mouthwatering barbecue at the River Region’s biggest party on Aug. 26 at the Union Station Train Shed in Montgomery. (contributed)

Birmingham Legion soccer

The Magic City’s professional soccer team, Birmingham Legion FC, will battle Detroit City FC at Protective Stadium Sunday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m. Tickets are available online. Birmingham Legion FC games are broadcast live on WABM My68. Call 205-791-7145, download the Legion FC app or follow @bhmlegion on social media for more information.

Fiesta tickets on sale

Alabama’s largest Hispanic heritage festival, Fiesta, takes place at Birmingham’s Linn Park on Saturday, Sept. 30. The festival provides family friendly fun for all ages. While the largest crowd can be found in front of the main music stage, there’s a range of activities all over the park, from storytelling to Mexican-style wrestling exhibitions. Dance and other performing arts, visual arts, children’s activities, soccer, cultural education, authentic Latin food, and community and health-related resources are all part of the event. Advance tickets are $15. Children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. Donations to the Fiesta scholarship fund are encouraged.

UAB’s Arts Block Party featuring Red Baraat

Join Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA), Alys Stephens Center Performing Arts Center, ArtPlay Community Education and UAB Arts in Medicine for a memorable night of art and music in Birmingham. The Arts Block Party, this Friday evening, Aug. 25, featuring the multicultural sounds of Red Baraat, is sponsored in part by the Dora and Sanjay Singh Cultural Arts Fund. The fund supports global programming and educational outreach by the UAB Arts Alliance, usually offered free or at a low cost to ensure the community has access.

Schedule of events:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Exhibition opening, vendors, food trucks, cash bars and art activities.

6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Artist gallery talk, DJ and ArtPlay kids’ zone.

7 p.m.: Red Baraat performs.

Red Baraat, conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, has drawn worldwide praise for its singular, multi-ethnic sound — a merging of hard-driving North Indian bhangra with hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. The free Arts Block Party take place on UAB’s campus, at AEIVA and on the grounds around the Alys Stephens Center, in the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South. Learn more at alysstephens.org.

Arts Block Party with Red Baraat is sponsored in part by the Dora and Sanjay Singh Cultural Arts Fund. (contributed) Outdoors on the Engel Plaza, explore the ArtPlay kids’ zone and make art with Arts in Medicine. (contributed)