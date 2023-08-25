Alabama’s Pinhoti Trail provides special moments for hikers, link to Appalachian Trail

The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail winds through the Talladega National Forest, making its way through the Cheaha Wilderness and Dugger Mountain Wilderness areas as it connects to the official start of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail in Georgia. (Many advocate that the Pinhoti Trail is truly part of the Appalachian Trail and want to see it included.)

The trail connects travelers to the natural beauty of Alabama, carrying them across ridges, through creeks, past waterfalls. It immerses them in flora and fauna.

It also brings those travelers along historic railroad tracks and to small Alabama towns where gracious volunteers help them find a place to stay, get a bite to eat and bless them with a healthy dose of sweet Southern hospitality.

Organizations like Wild Alabama and the Alabama Trails Foundation, towns including Heflin, and companies including Alabama Power have helped make the Pinhoti Trail a place that provides special moments for those who set foot along it, and leaves them with memorable connections to our state. Learn more in this short film produced by This is Alabama for Alabama News Center.