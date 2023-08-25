Sidewalk Film Festival holds its 25th opening night in downtown Birmingham

The 25th Annual Sidewalk Film Festival Presented by Regions Bank held its opening night festivities tonight to launch a weekend full of movies, discussions and social gatherings at multiple venues in downtown Birmingham, all centered around the love and art of cinema.

Tonight’s activities included a street party leading up to the acclaimed, opening night documentary, “Art for Everybody” at the Alabama Theatre.

Alabama News Center was there to help kick things off, conducting live interviews with some of the movers, shakers and creators behind Sidewalk and its quarter-century of sharing movies with an ever-growing audience.

In addition to Regions Bank, sponsors include Alabama Power.

Although Friday night was the grand opening, the festival actually began Monday and continues through Sunday with more documentaries, narrative movies, short films, workshops and guest panels. Go to sidewalkfest.com to learn more and view the full schedule.