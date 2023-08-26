It’s no secret that I like coffee — well, actually, I love coffee. I literally cannot start my day without it. It’s something about that aroma that seems to instantly provide me with the energy that I need to power through my day.

Since we’ve been experiencing record-high temperatures here in the South, I’ve been craving iced coffee instead of my usual hot cup of coffee. I’ve always loved iced coffee, but I was too intimidated to make it at home, so I would always stop by my local coffee shop to satisfy my iced coffee craving.

After a few weeks of buying iced coffee almost every day, I realized that this was a very expensive habit. Spending $5 every other day can really add up, so I decided to make my own iced coffee at home. I experimented with a few recipes until I created the most perfect iced coffee recipe: Chocolate Hazelnut Iced Coffee. Yum.

This Chocolate Hazelnut Iced Coffee tastes way better than any iced coffee purchased at even the fanciest coffee shop. What makes this recipe so amazing is Torani Puremade Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce. This sauce delivers amazing flavor with no artificial flavors and no artificial preservatives, and it’s completely nut allergen-free.

This iced coffee recipe was super easy to make and is the perfect treat on those hot summer days. Cheers.

Chocolate Hazelnut Iced Coffee

Click here for a printable version.

Serves: 1

Ingredients

2 tablespoons Torani Puremade Chocolate Hazelnut Sauce

¾ cup chilled brewed coffee

¼ cup vanilla almond milk, frothed

Whipped topping (optional)

Instructions

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of chocolate hazelnut sauce around the inside of a tall glass. Add ice, chilled brewed coffee and 1 tablespoon of chocolate hazelnut sauce. Stir until combined. Top with frothed almond milk and add a serving of whipped topping, if desired. Enjoy.

Andrea Mathis is a registered dietitian and owner of Beautiful Eats & Things. For more great recipes, visit beautifuleatsandthings.com.