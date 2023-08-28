Alabama making progress in broadband expansion, experts say during ‘Coffee & Collisions’ event

What is the current state of broadband connectivity in Alabama and what will it be in the future? When will Alabama have high-speed internet statewide? What are the implications for schools and other critical community institutions, particularly in poor, rural or otherwise underserved areas of the state? Who is working to deliver broadband access to all of Alabama’s people and businesses? And who’s paying for it?

“Coffee & Collisions: Getting Alabama Up to Digital Speed” provided some answers to those questions, as part of a candid conversation about the challenges and opportunities the state is encountering on the way toward full connectivity. Hosted by Alabama Launchpad at the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA) offices in Birmingham, the conversation on Aug. 24 featured Mashonda Taylor, CEO of Woodlawn United, and Christian Patel, connectivity team leader at Alabama Power.

The conversation was moderated by Miller Girvin, EDPA executive vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship. Girvin began by noting that Alabama now ranks 41st in the nation in connectivity, compared to 48th just a few years ago. The state is positioning itself well to attract the jobs and investments of the future — but still, pockets of people and businesses in both rural and urban areas remain without internet access. Girvin discussed the benefits of extending broadband access and the negative impacts on areas that remain without it.

Taylor added: “If you don’t have internet access, you don’t have access to certain education and training, to job opportunities, to telemedicine services, just to name a few.” Her organization has coordinated revitalization efforts in Birmingham’s historic Woodlawn neighborhood since 2010.

“COVID really brought some of these things to the forefront, but they are problems that can be solved if everyone has access,” Taylor said.

Patel agreed the pandemic “highlighted” the extent that people now rely on the internet to carry out many of life’s essential tasks. He also pointed to the growing number of people whose smart phone has become their primary means of accessing the internet.

He said the ongoing evolution of online habits and capabilities raises an important question.

“Is the internet more of a utility than a want? When we talk about connectivity, we’re not just talking about people and businesses. We’re talking about anchor institutions in the community, such as hospitals and local governments. Having the infrastructure in place to keep communities connected is good for Alabama.”

That’s a two-way street, Taylor pointed out. In both rural and urban areas of Alabama, there are people who need to be taught how to use the internet as a valuable tool for both providing and receiving information. That’s especially important for communicating with service providers, who also can use information and insights gained online to ensure more productive interactions with people, businesses and communities.

“It is critical to know what is happening in our communities,” Taylor said. “Broadband access is key to that flow of information we need to ensure that communities can succeed.”

What will that cost? Patel estimated the cost of getting broadband into every home in Alabama at $5 billion to $7 billion. But Gov. Kay Ivey has made broadband expansion a top priority, devoting about $2 billion to broadband to date, much of it supported by federal grants from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program. Momentum is also building across the state in the form of partnerships promoting broadband access, involving public and private sector organizations down to the neighborhood level.

“Alabama is tackling this issue aggressively,” Patel said. “But infrastructure takes time. We’re not getting there tomorrow, but we’re moving. We are making a lot of progress.”

