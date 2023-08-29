Alabama approves more than $33 million for job search, skills training programs

The Alabama Workforce Development Board has approved more than $33.6 million in job search and skills training programs to help Alabamians advance their careers.

Alabamians can find out about available free career services, supportive services and skills training by visiting one of Alabama’s more than 50 career centers.

Alabamians can register at career centers for free job skills classes, enter employer-based on-the-job training and apprenticeships or take advantage of other programs. Click here to find a career center.

A majority of the workforce board is made up of members of the business community who are joined by Alabamians representing the workforce, government and education. The workforce board meets quarterly.

The U.S. Department of Labor funds the statewide jobs program through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. The federal funds are administered at the state level by the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Workforce Development Division.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.