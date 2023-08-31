Alabama Power crews assist with Hurricane Idalia restoration in Georgia

Close to 700 workers from Alabama, including Alabama Power line crews, are assisting Georgia Power in restoring electric service to customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.

The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm as it made its way into the Atlantic Ocean after hitting Florida and moving through Georgia and into South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center has now classified Idalia as a post-tropical cyclone, expected to churn in the Atlantic through Labor Day before turning north and possibly affecting Nova Scotia, Canada, next week.

Around 325 Alabama Power employees were joined by 360 contract employees to help with restoration efforts in Georgia. There are more than 4,500 actively engaged resources in Georgia Power’s service territories working to restore power to those still without electricity. At the peak of the storm, nearly 150,000 Georgia Power customers lost power.

Corey Sweeney, manager of Storm Center Operations at Alabama Power, said that number decreased overnight to about 70,000 customers still without power.

“We plan to continue restoring power today in those hardest hit areas of Savannah and also Brunswick and Valdosta,” Sweeney said.