Can’t Miss Alabama: Light up Labor Day with festivities at The Wharf and more
Light Up Labor Day
Come out for a celebration full of color with DJ Matt at The Wharf in Orange Beach Sunday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. and the Spectra Laser Light Experience is at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There will also be tunes and games. Admission and parking are free.
Montgomery Labor Day events
- HBCU Afterglow Concert Series: Visitors will experience Montgomery’s rich cultural heritage while enjoying live music by Stephanie Mills, Yung Joc and DJ Kill Switch on Thursday, Aug. 31; Silk, MGM Soul Collective and DJ Ali on Friday, Sept. 1; and Joe, Souled Out Groove and DJ WHO on Saturday, Sept. 2. Food trucks and vendors will be onsite. The venue is at 355 Coosa St.
- Golden Hour Festival: Celebrate the last days of summer at Montgomery Whitewater with live music by Mountain Grass Unit, Madeline Edwards and the North Mississippi Allstars on Saturday, Sept. 2. Live music will continue with Early James, Oliver Wood Trio and Moon Taxi on Sunday, Sept. 3. Entertainment includes yoga, a 5k run and activities for children. There will also be kayak cross and freestyle kayak competitions in addition to daily flatwater and whitewater activities. The park is at 1100 Maxwell Blvd.
- HBCU Classic Weekend: Montgomery is the only city in the country to host two back-to-back showdown HBCU games in one epic weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 2, watch Alabama State University take on Southern University at the ASU Labor Day Classic. Purchase tickets here. On Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Boeing Red Tails Classic, watch Tuskegee University take on Fort Valley State University at the Cramton Bowl in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen who fought in World War II. Purchase tickets here.
Red Mountain Entertainment
Live concerts include:
- Sept. 1 – Hardy, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.
- Sept. 2 – Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.
- Sept. 5 – The Used with Sleeping with Sirens, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.
For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.
OWA Labor Day Weekend Party
Holiday festivities at OWA in Foley include:
Friday, Sept. 1
- 4 p.m.: Scavenger hunt, Splashpad.
- 5 p.m.: Hot dog eating competition with a chance to win cash prizes, Island Stage.
Saturday, Sept. 2
- 9 a.m.: Labor Day Car Show, downtown OWA.
- 10 a.m.: Kids’ activities, Tropic Falls.
- 5 p.m.: Free play lawn games, Island.
- 6 p.m.: Live music from Stormfolk, Island Stage.
- 8 p.m.: Live music from Ryan Dyer Band, Island Stage.
- 8:50 p.m.: Fireworks, festival grounds.
Sunday, Sept. 3
- 10 a.m.: Kids’ activities, Tropic Falls.
- 3 p.m.: American flag handprint t-shirt activity, Native Treasures Alcove.
- 5 p.m.: Live music from Funky Lampshades, Island Stage.
- 7 p.m.: Live music from Ben Loftin & The Family, Island Stage.
For the complete schedule, visit the website.
Labor Day Music Fest
The Labor Day Music Fest brings two nights of music to the Town Green at Russell Crossroads in Alexander City. Like last year, the event is free. Grab your family and friends, your comfy stuff and a leash for the pup and join in the fun with some rising artists. There will be cornhole, giant Jenga, hula hoops and food trucks. The Bank Walkers and Funky Lampshades will perform on Friday, Sept. 1. Connor Kelly and the Time Warp and Virginia Man will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Smith Lake’s Sweet Tater Festival
The annual Labor Day weekend festival will feature live music, a golf cart parade, auto show, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ games and rides and sweet tater Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. The venue is at 403 County Road 385 in Cullman. For the latest updates, follow on Facebook.