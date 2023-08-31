Can’t Miss Alabama: Light up Labor Day with festivities at The Wharf and more

Light Up Labor Day

Come out for a celebration full of color with DJ Matt at The Wharf in Orange Beach Sunday, Sept. 3, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8:45 p.m. and the Spectra Laser Light Experience is at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. There will also be tunes and games. Admission and parking are free.

Light Up Labor Day at The Wharf offers music, fireworks and a Spectra Laser Light show on Sept. 3. (contributed)

Montgomery Labor Day events

Red Mountain Entertainment

Live concerts include:

Sept. 1 – Hardy, Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.

Sept. 2 – Turnpike Troubadours with Muscadine Bloodline, The Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

Sept. 5 – The Used with Sleeping with Sirens, Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham.

For more shows, visit redmountainentertainment.com.

OWA Labor Day Weekend Party

Holiday festivities at OWA in Foley include:

Friday, Sept. 1

4 p.m.: Scavenger hunt, Splashpad.

5 p.m.: Hot dog eating competition with a chance to win cash prizes, Island Stage.

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m.: Labor Day Car Show, downtown OWA.

10 a.m.: Kids’ activities, Tropic Falls.

5 p.m.: Free play lawn games, Island.

6 p.m.: Live music from Stormfolk, Island Stage.

8 p.m.: Live music from Ryan Dyer Band, Island Stage.

8:50 p.m.: Fireworks, festival grounds.

Sunday, Sept. 3

10 a.m.: Kids’ activities, Tropic Falls.

3 p.m.: American flag handprint t-shirt activity, Native Treasures Alcove.

5 p.m.: Live music from Funky Lampshades, Island Stage.

7 p.m.: Live music from Ben Loftin & The Family, Island Stage.

For the complete schedule, visit the website.

Labor Day weekend at OWA in Foley offers live music, a car show, fireworks and kids' activities. (contributed) Labor Day weekend at OWA in Foley offers water sports, a car show, live music and fireworks. (contributed)

Labor Day Music Fest

The Labor Day Music Fest brings two nights of music to the Town Green at Russell Crossroads in Alexander City. Like last year, the event is free. Grab your family and friends, your comfy stuff and a leash for the pup and join in the fun with some rising artists. There will be cornhole, giant Jenga, hula hoops and food trucks. The Bank Walkers and Funky Lampshades will perform on Friday, Sept. 1. Connor Kelly and the Time Warp and Virginia Man will perform on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Smith Lake’s Sweet Tater Festival

The annual Labor Day weekend festival will feature live music, a golf cart parade, auto show, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, kids’ games and rides and sweet tater Sunday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. The venue is at 403 County Road 385 in Cullman. For the latest updates, follow on Facebook.