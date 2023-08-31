James Spann: Mostly dry Thursday for Alabama; showers, storms return Friday

James Spann forecasts a nice, sunny day for Alabama from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.

END OF METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER: On this last day of August, we expect a mostly sunny sky across Alabama; any afternoon showers will be confined to the far southern counties of the state later today. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s over the northern third of the state to the low 90s over south Alabama.

We will bring back a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday as an upper low to the west pulls moist air northward. The chance of any given location seeing rain is 50-60%, and highs will be in the low to mid 80s for most communities due to clouds and showers. Some rain could linger into the evening.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will feature a partly sunny sky, and we will mention some risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms over the southern half of the state. Highs will be in the 80s. Generally dry weather is expected Sunday and Monday with a good supply of sunshine both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s over the northern counties of the state, with low 90s to the south.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: At this point the weather looks mostly rain-free Tuesday through Friday, with only isolated showers near the Gulf Coast. Highs will be between 89 and 93 degrees for most communities.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For the high school games across Alabama Friday night, a few scattered showers are possible, but most stadiums will be dry. Temperatures will fall through the 70s.

UAB’s opener is tonight against North Carolina A&T at Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham (7 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from 82 at kickoff into the 70s during the second half.

Auburn will host UMass Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium (2:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be partly sunny; we will introduce a small risk of a shower during the game. Expect a kickoff temperature near 86 degrees, falling into the low 80s by the final whistle.

Alabama hosts Middle Tennessee State Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium (6:30 p.m. kickoff). The sky will be mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 84 degrees at kickoff into the 70s during the game.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia, with winds of 60 mph, is near Wilmington, North Carolina, early this morning; it moves out into the Atlantic later today and will keep moving eastward away from the U.S.

Other active systems:

Hurricane Franklin is moving away from Bermuda this morning and is packing winds of 100 mph. It will become post-tropical in the North Atlantic over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Jose has formed in the middle of the Atlantic with winds of 40 mph; this is a junk system that remains far from land, and it will dissipate by Friday night.

Invest 94L in the eastern Atlantic has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm, but it will turn north over the open Atlantic and is no threat to land.

Other than Idalia, no tropical systems will threaten the U.S. for at least the next seven days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1886: A magnitude 7.3 earthquake shook Charleston, South Carolina, around 9:50 p.m. This earthquake is the most damaging quake to occur in the southeastern United States. It caused 60 deaths and $5 million to $6 million in damage to more than 2,000 buildings in the Southeast.

ON THIS DATE IN 1935: The most intense hurricane to make landfall was a modest tropical depression on this day. Called the Labor Day Hurricane, this storm went through phenomenal intensification to become a Category 5 hurricane by Sept. 2.

ON THIS DATE IN 1954: Hurricane Carol came ashore on the coast of Newport, Rhode Island, with a massive surge and winds of 115 mph.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.