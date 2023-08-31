Power Moves: Dr. Chris Crawford brings brain computing to the Alabama Black Belt

Growing up in the Alabama Black Belt, Dr. Chris Crawford always wanted to find his way back to the community he loved.

“Over the past couple of years, I’ve been able to contribute to the area of brain-computer interfaces, physiological computing, and at the same time do service activities in the Black Belt region,” said Crawford, assistant professor at the University of Alabama’s Human Technology Interaction Lab.

Crawford and his team have spent the last five years exploring the idea of physiological computing education.

“One thing that is interesting about this area of study is that instead of focusing on leaving this technology that enables us to measure electrical activity from the brain and body in the research lab, we take it out to the community and multiple schools in the Black Belt community,” he said.

Hear more from Crawford in our Power Moves profile.

Power Moves: Dr. Chris Crawford brings brain computing to Alabama’s Black Belt from Alabama News Center on Vimeo.