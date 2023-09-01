This crab cake with a special sauce is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

The very name of the restaurant Café Acadiana in Silverhill speaks to its Cajun heritage and that of its chef and owner Gerald Ardoin.

Ardoin has been serving up his take on Cajun and Southern cuisine and seafood in this Baldwin County town for going on a decade.

One dish where all of that comes through is the Crab Cake Pontchartrain. Made with lump crab meat and topped with a Pontchartrain shrimp and crawfish sauce, it’s a customer favorite. That hearty deliciousness has earned the dish a spot on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.