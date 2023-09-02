Crimson Tide Sports Properties launches Roll Tide Jerky to benefit Alabama student-athletes
Learfield’s Crimson Tide Sports Properties, the exclusive media rightsholder of Alabama Athletics, announced the launch of the first product benefiting student-athletes with the introduction of the officially licensed Roll Tide Jerky.
The product was released in conjunction with licensing agent CLC and Yea Alabama, the official NIL (name, image and likeness) entity supporting Alabama student-athletes. A portion of proceeds from Roll Tide Jerky sales will benefit participating members of Alabama’s offensive line.
“We are thrilled to introduce an innovative new partnership with Yea Alabama that delivers a product around one of the most recognizable brands in sports, while creating opportunities for our exceptional student-athletes,” said Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing. “We believe this partnership will serve as another outstanding example of what’s possible when a brand works with student-athletes to amplify its message.”
Roll Tide Jerky will soon be available in retail locations across Alabama as well as at RollTideJerky.com. The treat will be offered in two flavors, Big Man Barbeque and Mean Mesquite. Big Man Barbeque is a honey barbecue-flavored pork jerky, while Mean Mesquite is a smoky mesquite-flavored beef jerky. Names of the flavors were created by student-athletes on the Alabama offensive line.
“This is a prime example of how NIL can work for student-athletes,” said Jay McPhillips, executive director of Yea Alabama. “Not only will the student-athletes benefit financially from the opportunity, but they were also an integral part of the decision-making process that helped bring Roll Tide Jerky to life. Gaining that experience at such a young age will have an immeasurable impact on their entrepreneurial spirit, which will benefit them the rest of their lives. Roll Tide Jerky is such a natural fit for our offensive linemen, and we were proud to partner with Crimson Tide Sports Marketing on such a unique and creative opportunity.”
This announcement comes as Alabama is completing construction on The Advantage Center inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama Athletics and The Advantage NIL program have collaborated with campus groups to establish The Advantage NIL Accelerator, aimed at enhancing UA student-athletes’ brand management skills and potential for earning through name, image and likeness. The program provides resources for brand development, endorsements, legal assistance and financial responsibility related to their commercial identity.