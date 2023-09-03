Alabama automakers step up support for career pathway programs

Alabama’s automakers are expanding their broad-based efforts to create new career pathways for Alabama students interested in developing the skills needed in high-tech workplaces.

Toyota USA Foundation recently announced grants of up to $6.7 million to prepare Huntsville City Schools’ students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The collaboration, part of Toyota’s Driving Possibilities initiative, is a five-year phased rollout of programming.

“Our mission is to collaborate with local schools, community partners and other businesses, to help students reach their full potential,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. “The success of our students will determine the future of our community.”

Driving Possibilities’ goal is to close educational gaps for students through innovative, hands-on STEM programming while addressing the essential needs of students and families. The grants will support a new industrial tech program at the recently announced Huntsville City Schools Career Tech Center.

Robotics 101

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) recently announced plans to expand its Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence (HIRE) program, which establishes robotics teams at public schools to seed the next generation of technically proficient workers.

After creating robotics programs in all the Montgomery Public Schools, HMMA will now expand the program to include Autauga County students as well, thanks to a $114,750 donation to the local Board of Education.

“Sponsoring the expansion of the program to neighboring Autauga County Public Schools is the next logical step in preparing the River Region’s students with the STEM-based skills they need to take advantage of the many career opportunities that are available at HMMA and in other advanced manufacturing industries,” said Scott Posey, HMMA Public Relations manager.

The expansion of HIRE into Autauga County and other donations bring HMMA’s total investment in local robotics education to more than $363,000. Auburn University’s Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE) is implementing the project.

‘Making a difference’

Alabama’s other automakers also have a long-standing commitment to developing and supporting workforce development initiatives in Alabama to elevate interest in manufacturing careers, and provide educational and training opportunities for the next-generation workforce.

“These automakers have engaged in multiple programs that stimulate interest in new career pathways and build valuable skills that can transfer to other industries,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “This represents the kind of forward thinking in workforce development that is making a difference across the state.”

Honda Alabama, for example, participates in area high school career days, hosts teacher workshops and collaborates with engineering programs at state universities. One of its biggest workforce development events each year is the Honda “Gear Up Your Career” tent at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama race weekend at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham.

This spring, Honda’s assembly plant in Lincoln donated a 2022 Odyssey minivan for the students in Talladega High School Career Technical Center’s Modern Manufacturing Program to use as part of their hands-on classroom training.

The program focuses on manufacturing-centered skills and training to prepare students for high-demand, high-wage jobs in the sector.

“The Modern Manufacturing Program will give students these basics before they enter the workforce, helping to increase their career options and hiring potential,” said Michael Gaines, Manufacturing Planning and Control Division lead at Honda Alabama.

Mercedes-Benz is also an active supporter of MPP, recently donating a GLE sport utility to help launch the program at Brookwood High School and providing advisers to help the students.

It wasn’t the first such gift. In 2021, Mercedes announced the donation of 15 of its luxury SUVs, with a combined value of more than $700,000, to support workforce training at Alabama schools.

In addition, Mercedes’ Alabama operation recently implemented a youth apprenticeship program for 16- to 18-year-old students, according to AlabamaWorks, a state workforce development organization that honored the Vance plant with an innovation award late last year.

For around a decade, Mercedes has teamed with Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa to offer a mechatronics program that includes classroom instruction, hands-on learning in the plant and a job offer for graduates.

The program, which combines mechanical engineering, computer science and electronics, has been praised as a model industry-education partnership.

This story originally appeared on the Alabama Department of Commerce’s Made in Alabama website.