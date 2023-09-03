NASA’s Jody Singer is inspired by Alabama (and its people) every day

For Jody Singer, the director of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, doing work that others may deem impossible is what she’s most passionate about.

When she began her NASA career 38 years ago, she didn’t expect to become Marshall’s first female director. But despite being one of the only women in her field, she worked her way up, progressively taking on greater leadership responsibilities within the realms of human spaceflight, technology, and science flight mission programs and projects.

Hailing from Hartselle, Singer earned her bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Alabama in 1983. She also completed two NASA Fellowships, one at Pennsylvania State University and another at the Simmons College Graduate School of Management in Boston.

While Singer is known as a pioneering woman and award-winning leader, she gives credit for her achievements to her talented team. She’s known for her love of collaboration and her unwavering belief in the capabilities of her colleagues.

Aside from outer space, it’s no surprise that Alabama – specifically Huntsville – is her favorite place in the universe. Here, we asked her to tell us why she loves her home, who she’s inspired by and what she considers the most beautiful places in the state.

This is Alabama: What is your favorite part about living in Alabama?

Jody Singer: My favorite part about living in Alabama is the people and the natural beauty of our state. I have lived in Alabama all my life and I have seen it evolve. Alabama is an important contributor to our nation and continues to grow. Over the last several years, I have been fortunate to meet key leaders from across the state who are investing their time, passion and energy to improve our state, change how Alabama is perceived and make it better for the next generation.

Of course, it is also fun to live in Alabama during football season.

TIA: What is one thing people across the country should know about Alabama?

Singer: Huntsville, Alabama, is the home of NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Our center has been a leader in space exploration since the 1960s, with involvement in Apollo, Space Shuttle, the International Space Station, Skylab, Hubble and Chandra.

Today, Marshall has nearly 7,000 employees who work with counterparts all over the nation and world to deliver highly complex space transportation and advanced life support systems, create and build the Space Launch System (the most powerful rocket ever built), and lead the space station’s science research. The center is also working on cutting-edge technology, such as space nuclear propulsion, which will be three times more efficient than the current chemical propulsion used in rockets.

We at Marshall demonstrate a purposeful presence, making a real impact with the work we do, and could not do this without our partners around Alabama, the U.S. and worldwide. As center director, I am proud to be part of our nation’s space exploration and scientific discovery, which will land the first woman and person of color on the moon through the Artemis missions and send human explorers beyond to Mars.

TIA: Where is the most beautiful place in Alabama?

Singer: There are many beautiful places in Alabama. My two favorite places are Smith Lake and the Gulf Coast area. I love being near the water.

TIA: Name an Alabamian who inspires you. Why?

Singer: For me, it is not about one individual or Alabamian. It is what we are accomplishing as a community, state and team. There are so many people who always inspire me, especially our workforce at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. I’m always so amazed at all the talent, dedication and sacrifices they make each and every day.

TIA: What do you love most about your hometown?

Singer: Family, friends and the sense of community is what I love most. Our leadership and community leaders energize me with their vision, commitment and support for the people who live in the area. I love that I have a job I’m passionate about in such a great place. Huntsville is known as the Rocket City, and we like to say we don’t have a skyline, we have a “spaceline.”

This story previously was published by This is Alabama. Want to read more good news about Alabama? Sign up for the This is Alabama newsletter here.